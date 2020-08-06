Our last virtual program will be held on Aug. 11. Big, Bang, Boom will be holding a virtual concert of wonderful kids’ songs (and adults like them too). The giveaways have been great and all of our participants have really enjoyed our Summer Reading Program. We really have had to Imagine Our Stories this year. This program will be held at the traditional time of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Here’s how to participate:
- Send your email ONCE to bgoodwin@pettigrewlibraries.org the Monday before the first participating program, Include the first name and age of each participant.
- Check your email after 5 p.m. on Mondays for a link that will be sent to you to join the program on Tuesday.
- Watch the Tuesday on-line program at 10:30 a.m.
- Come to the library to pick up a FREE kit AFTER each program for participants.
- Keep log on back of books read for PRIZES.
Miss Lee and Destinee are working on Virtual StoryTime for the fall. We miss all of our youngsters every Wednesday and want to continue to promote early childhood reading. We also know that school is starting up again – however it will start. The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library is doing everything it can to help support the schools as we continue to go through uncertain times. As the weather cools down, students can use our patio and our Wi-Fi as a base of operations for homework. The upload speed of our Wi-Fi is 40.6 Mbps – so if you have a huge project due – we’ve got the bandwidth.
EASY READERS
The Best Seat in First Grade – Katharine Kenah
Bunny will not be Quiet – Jason Tharp
Maisy Gets a Pet – Lucy Cousins
Pete the Kitty and the Unicorn’s Missing Colors – Kimberly & James Dean
PJ Masks: The Flying Factory – May Nakamura
JUVENILE FICTON
Mr. Marty loves a Party – Dan Gutman
The Puppy Place: Barney – Ellen Miles
Stories for Five-Year-Olds – Wendy Cooling
Unicorn Diaries: Bo the Brave – Rebecca Elliott
Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen’s Roller Skates
SlappyWorld: They Call Me the Night Howler! – R.L. Stine
ADULT FICTION
Deadly Touch – Heather Graham
Gangstress 2 – India
Loving Brother 2 – Johnni Sherri
Now You Wanna Come Back – Anna Black
Power Trip 2 – Treasure Malian
Defining Moments: Black and White – Ben Burgess Jr
Friend or Foe – Imani Black
The Good Life – Dorian Sykes
His Final Deal – Theresa A. Campbell
Imitation of Wife – La Jill Hunt
Kismet 3 – Raynesha Pittman
Love and the Game 2 – Johnni Sherri
Loving You Feels so Right – Shantae’
My Husband’s Mistress 2 – Racquel Williams
Shorty Gotta be Grown – T.C. Littles
Unspoken Words – Latoya Chandler
LARGE PRINT
An Amish Mother’s Secret Past – Jo Ann Brown
The Black Sheep’s Salvation – Deb Kastner
Child on His Doorstep – Lee Tobin McClain
The Crow’s Call – Wanda E. Brunstetter
A Father’s Promise – Mindy Obenhaus
Her Amish Chaperone – Leigh Bale
Home to Heal – Lois Richer
Influence – Carl Weber
Near Dark – Brad Thor
The Nemesis Manifesto – Eric Van Lustbader
Raising Honor – Jill Lynn
Ready to Trust – Tina Radcliffe
Someone Like You – Karen Kingsbury
Soul’s Survivor – Navi Robbins
Sunrise on Half Moon Bay – Robyn Carr
A Week at the Shore – Barbara Delinsky