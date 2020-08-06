Our last virtual program will be held on Aug. 11. Big, Bang, Boom will be holding a virtual concert of wonderful kids’ songs (and adults like them too). The giveaways have been great and all of our participants have really enjoyed our Summer Reading Program. We really have had to Imagine Our Stories this year. This program will be held at the traditional time of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Here’s how to participate:

  • Send your email ONCE to bgoodwin@pettigrewlibraries.org the Monday before the first participating program, Include the first name and age of each participant.
  • Check your email after 5 p.m. on Mondays for a link that will be sent to you to join the program on Tuesday.
  • Watch the Tuesday on-line program at 10:30 a.m.
  • Come to the library to pick up a FREE kit AFTER each program for participants.
  • Keep log on back of books read for PRIZES.

Miss Lee and Destinee are working on Virtual StoryTime for the fall. We miss all of our youngsters every Wednesday and want to continue to promote early childhood reading. We also know that school is starting up again – however it will start. The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library is doing everything it can to help support the schools as we continue to go through uncertain times. As the weather cools down, students can use our patio and our Wi-Fi as a base of operations for homework. The upload speed of our Wi-Fi is 40.6 Mbps – so if you have a huge project due – we’ve got the bandwidth.

EASY READERS

The Best Seat in First Grade – Katharine Kenah

Bunny will not be Quiet – Jason Tharp

Maisy Gets a Pet – Lucy Cousins

Pete the Kitty and the Unicorn’s Missing Colors – Kimberly & James Dean

PJ Masks: The Flying Factory – May Nakamura

JUVENILE FICTON

Mr. Marty loves a Party – Dan Gutman

The Puppy Place: Barney – Ellen Miles

Stories for Five-Year-Olds – Wendy Cooling

Unicorn Diaries: Bo the Brave – Rebecca Elliott

Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen’s Roller Skates

SlappyWorld: They Call Me the Night Howler! – R.L. Stine

ADULT FICTION

Deadly Touch – Heather Graham

Gangstress 2 – India

Loving Brother 2 – Johnni Sherri

Now You Wanna Come Back – Anna Black

Power Trip 2 – Treasure Malian

Defining Moments: Black and White – Ben Burgess Jr

Friend or Foe – Imani Black

The Good Life – Dorian Sykes

His Final Deal – Theresa A. Campbell

Imitation of Wife – La Jill Hunt

Kismet 3 – Raynesha Pittman

Love and the Game 2 – Johnni Sherri

Loving You Feels so Right – Shantae’

My Husband’s Mistress 2 – Racquel Williams

Shorty Gotta be Grown – T.C. Littles

Unspoken Words – Latoya Chandler

LARGE PRINT

An Amish Mother’s Secret Past – Jo Ann Brown

The Black Sheep’s Salvation – Deb Kastner

Child on His Doorstep – Lee Tobin McClain

The Crow’s Call – Wanda E. Brunstetter

A Father’s Promise – Mindy Obenhaus

Her Amish Chaperone – Leigh Bale

Home to Heal – Lois Richer

Influence – Carl Weber

Near Dark – Brad Thor

The Nemesis Manifesto – Eric Van Lustbader

Raising Honor – Jill Lynn

Ready to Trust – Tina Radcliffe

Someone Like You – Karen Kingsbury

Soul’s Survivor – Navi Robbins

Sunrise on Half Moon Bay – Robyn Carr

A Week at the Shore – Barbara Delinsky

Jennifer Finlay is Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library librarian.