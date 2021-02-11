Edenton’s Racial Reconciliation Group, the Edenton Historical Commission, and the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library are partnering to present The Lesser-Known History of Edenton Lecture Series. The monthly talks and public conversation sessions will launch on March 2.
They are free and open to all. The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library is providing physical space, technology and staff assistance for delivering and recording the series.
The opening lecture of this joint effort to fill in history’s incomplete narrative is “Colonization and Relationships in Chowan County 1619-1750.” Edenton’s Dr. Ben Speller will describe life in colonial Chowan County and introduce the populations that lived in what was then an isolated area with the small town now called Edenton as its economic and social center.
What was it like for the indigenous population? For free Blacks, the enslaved people, and the enslavers? How about the poorer Whites who did not own slaves? Speller paints a holistic picture of the community in an era that we have since romanticized, and he muses on how some aspects of ancient relationships influence community relations today.
Speller’s lecture will livestream on the library’s Zoom platform noon March 2; attendees will be able to ask questions. The recorded version will be posted on the Historical Commission’s and library’s YouTube channels for viewing at any time. On Thursday, March 4, Speller will join the Racial Reconciliation Group’s 7 p.m. Zoom meeting for further discussion.
To attend the March 2 lecture, use this link: https://zoom.us/j/3997732672?pwd=MUt6cE5xcVZiSWlRaU03T2JsK1A4dz09. The link is also posted on the Edenton Historical Commission website events page: http://ehcnc.org/events/ and the events column on library’s website: https://pettigrewlibraries.libguides.com/PRL/SPM.
To register for the Edenton Racial Reconciliation Group discussion on March 4, send an email to edentonracialreconciliation@gmail.com.
The next lecture in the series will look at “Conductors and Passengers: Harriet Jacobs’ Underground Railroad” (April 6, with Reconciliation Group open discussion on April 8). Other lectures will be slated for the first week of every month.