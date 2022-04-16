The Chowan Arts Council held a fervent return to form during the “Watercolors” art show on April 8.
Twenty-two artists from across the region showcased their watercolor work to over 200 attendees through the night. More than 60 paintings were on display.
Live music from Peter Boehling enhanced a warm spring evening as revelers browsed the arts council in teeming numbers. His voice oozed classic covers and original tunes while strumming from a guitar and wonderfully working a harmonica.
Just outside on West Water Street, a food truck from Y’all Eat Yet? could be found just beyond the precipice of the showcase. Throngs assembled for the truck’s loaded BBQ fries and fried flounder served up streetside.
Beer and wine were found at the bar during the show, which was packed to standing room only as folks waded through a sea of friends and neighbors to get a cold respite.
Nora Crouch, whose art was available that evening, said that she has been painting for 50 years.
“Since I was 15 years old,” Crouch said. “I’ve been doing these shows for years.”
Crouch’s watercolors illustrated the color of local flora that included flowers, pears and a tree standing lonely on the water. She also emphasized her pastel work, which makes light of many of the old abandoned structures dotting the rural landscape.
Allen Lassiter, who was also featured, said that this was his first show with the Chowan Arts Council.
“I’ve been painting my whole life,” Lassiter said. “My mother wanted me to be an electrician – said there was more money there – but I wanted to be an artist. Now that I’m retired, I can do just that.”
Lassiter praised the “great” art scene in Edenton, Hertford and Elizabeth City. He said there are plenty of wonderful scenes in the area to take inspiration from.
That inspiration was not lost on him either, as his watercolors for sale explore the vibrancy of a springtime streetscape in Edenton. The title of one was simply: “Streets of Edenton.”
As patrons came, mingled and departed, many eyes wandered the walls, scanning for a treasure that no one else had yet claimed. Paintings of produce stands, instruments, forests, jubilant children, monuments, foliage and still lifes all hung neatly throughout the gallery for all to revel in.
The artists on display during the show (and after) were:
• Wendy Jewett
• Judy Lynn Hooser
• Sandi Griffin
• Mary Crutchfield
• Kristin Johnson
• Laura Denunzio
• Ryan Fox
• Margi Wynn
• Peggy West
• Debra Hare
• Susan Owens
• Joan Shaw
• Gwen Taylor
• Laney Layton
• Michael Lane
• Barbara Wachter
• Annemarie Pomp
• Allen Lassiter
• Rebecca Davis
• Nora Crouch
• Anne Bradley
• Christine Henninger
Tabitha Morgan, the gallery manager, said that the show was a “huge success” and that the watercolors will continue to be up for a month. She encouraged folks to continue coming by to check out the featured art.
“We sold a good bit [at the show],” she said. “All proceeds go right back into the community.”
Looking ahead, more events are yet to come at the Chowan Arts Council.
“We look forward to offering our Summer Music Series again this summer with food trucks and music and each one. Visit our Facebook page and Instagram for more information,” Morgan said.
