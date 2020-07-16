Whether you inherited an irrigation system with a new home, or you are curious about what you need to be doing, check out these tips for managing irrigation in a home lawn.
Question: Do I need to water my lawn on a regular basis?
Answer: No. Unless you’re pushing high performance, irrigation only needs to be applied when lawns are showing signs of stress. A bluish-gray color; footprints that remain after walking; and wilted, folded or curled leaves are hints that it’s time to water.
Q: What time of day is best to water my lawn?
A: Water in the early morning if possible. This is the best time to water because it reduces the risk of disease, water loss through evaporation, and improper water distribution.
Q: How much water should I give my lawn?
A: Water to a depth of 6 to 8 inches to encourage deep rooting. For sandy soils, applying 0.5 inch of water every third day is usually sufficient. Use a rain gauge to determine how much water is being delivered in a certain period of time. Adjust automatic irrigation systems to supplement rainfall so that the lawn is not over-watered.
Q: My lawn is turning brown, is it dead?
A: No. Brown, withered leaves are normal signs of dormancy; don’t be alarmed. Turfgrasses are able to withstand prolonged periods of drought.
In the absence of rain, water dormant lawns every three weeks to prevent turf damage. Avoid over-fertilizing and raise the mowing height to reduce moisture stress.
