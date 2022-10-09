Watermans

A line forms outside of Waterman's Grill on Broad Street in Edenton.

 John Foley Chowan Herald

“We were scared. At first, we were really scared. We became more scared when the landlord put the lease in front of us. We had never owned a restaurant and we didn’t know if we would make it.”

Those were the words of Brian Roberts, reminiscing about his first days at Waterman’s Grill.

John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com.