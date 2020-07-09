We live in the heart of watermelon country. Chowan County grows some of the best watermelon in North Carolina. Did you know that last year Chowan County Commissioners designated June as Rocky Hock Watermelon Month. So go ahead and start looking for our watermelons being sold everywhere. These sweet treats will be showing up all over this month even in Food Lion. Here are some facts about watermelon and why they are so delicious and good for you.
The vine grown Watermelon is 92% water, making it a delicious way to rehydrate. The CDC says that daily fluid intake (total water) is defined as the amount of water consumed from foods, plain drinking water, and other beverages. Water makes up about 60 % of your body weight. The Mayo Clinic explains that water and water dense fruits and vegetables (like in watermelon) can help replenish your body’s principal chemical component, water. Every cell, tissue and organ in your body needs water to work properly. If you don’t drink enough water it can lead to dehydration this happens when you don’t have enough water in your body to carry out normal functions. Even if you are mildly dehydrated you can feel drained and tired. Your body depends on water to survive.
You are losing water in many ways throughout the day, your breath, perspiration, urine and bowel movements. You must replenish water to your system by consuming beverages and foods that contain water.
Watermelon is a nutrient -dense food containing vitamins, minerals, fiber and many other nutrients including water that are good for you.
Two cups of watermelon has 80 calories, no fat, vitamin A (8%), B6 (6%) and C (25%), potassium (6%), magnesium (6%), thiamin (8%), phosphorus (2%). And who knew that there are 10 grams of protein in one ounce of sprouted, shelled and dried watermelon seeds.
Here is a fun and healthy recipe for you to try.
Watermelon Red White and Blue Parfait
This parfait is a great breakfast, snack, or after-dinner treat. Also works well for dessert at a BBQ.
YIELDS
Makes 2 servings
INGREDIENTS
1 cup watermelon + 3 pieces of diced watermelon
1 cup blueberries
6 ounce container of low-fat yogurt (vanilla, lemon, or coconut work best, preferably Greek yogurt)
Serving whipped cream or dessert topping
Nutritional Facts
Serving size: 1
Calories per serving: 160
Fat per serving: 2.5g
Saturated fat per serving: 1.5g Cholesterol per serving:
Sugar per serving: 26g
Protein per serving: 6g
INSTRUCTIONS
1. In a pint canning jar, assemble the layered parfait, starting with the blueberries, followed by the yogurt and finishing off with the watermelon.
2. Top with the whipped cream and garnish with the 3 diced watermelon.
NOTE: TO MAKE AHEAD OR MAKE THICKER, DRAIN THE GREEK YOGURT ON PAPER TOWELS TO ABSORB SOME LIQUID.