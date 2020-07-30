Watermelon is a very popular and refreshing snack during this time of year, especially here in northeastern North Carolina. Watermelon can be enjoyed in both sweet and savory recipes. Below is a kid-friendly recipe to enjoy on a warm afternoon.
While you are enjoying your slushie, learn about the health benefits of watermelon by completing these fill-in-the-blank and word-search activities. For more recipes and activities, visit www.watermelon.org.
Watermelon Key Lime Slushie
3 cups watermelon (cut in cubes)
6-8 key limes
¼ cup sugar
2 cups ice
Directions:
1. Cut watermelon into cubes and place into freezer for 1 hour.
2. Zest key limes. Cut limes and squeeze juice.
3. Add the frozen watermelon to a blender. Add sugar, lime juice and lime zest.
4. Pulse until well blended.
5. Add crushed ice and blend.
6. Transfer to glasses and garnish with key lime slices.
7. Serve and enjoy!