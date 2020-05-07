Whether it’s your first time or 50th time growing a summer garden, weeds are guaranteed to be part of the experience. Weed management is essential to a successful crop. Keep these tips in mind:
- A steel hoe is one of the most effective weapons in fighting the war against weeds. When used regularly, it is effective and inexpensive.
- Weeds at the base of the plant should be pulled by hand rather than running the risk of damaging the roots.
- Do not allow weeds to become well-established before they are removed because pulling large weeds can damage the root system of vegetable plants.
- Mulch can significantly decrease the amount of hoeing needed.
Organic mulches (that decompose) are by far the most common. Typical examples are bark chips, compost, ground corncobs, chopped cornstalks, grass clippings, leaves, newspapers, peanut shells, pine needles, sawdust, and grain straw. After the soil warms in the spring, organic mulch should be applied to a depth of 2 to 4 inches around well-established plants. Be sure that there is adequate moisture in the soil before applying the mulch as dry mulch can pull moisture out of the soil.
Inorganic mulches (that do not decompose), such as plastic sheeting, should be installed after fertilization, but before planting, when the soil is neither too wet nor too dry. Bury the edges to prevent the wind from blowing it away. Make short slits in the material with a pocketknife when planting seeds or transplants. Plants mulched with plastic need supplemental water as roots do not receive water from rainfall, and irrigation needs to be monitored carefully.
Herbicides are chemicals that kill existing weeds or interrupt the germination. No single herbicide controls all weeds or can be safely used for all vegetable crops. Users must follow all label directions.