A Look Back at Streakers
On March 5, 1974, at the end of “Streak Week,” students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill loosely organized the American Streaker Society. Under a banner proclaiming “Home of the World Champion Streakers,” about 900 naked students ran across campus through a crowd of 6,000 onlookers, accompanied by the University pep band.
Western Carolina University laid claim to the first major streak of the short-lived fad, making North Carolina the streaking epicenter of the nation. All of the major universities in the state and many of the smaller universities and colleges had streaking events on their campuses. Authorities reacted in many different ways to the campus craze, from amused tolerance to arrests and threats of expulsion.
A North Carolina state senator said that he was mulling over the efficacy of introducing a Streaker Ban Bill. It was unnecessary, though, since the phenomenon faded almost as suddenly as it had appeared.
Defender of the Alamo, Micajah Autry
On March 6, 1836, North Carolina native Micajah Autry died defending the Alamo.
Born in Sampson County around 1794, Autry grew up in Cumberland County before moving to Tennessee in 1823, where he practiced law and tried his hand as a merchant. In Jackson, Tennessee, he met David Crockett, who some believe influenced Autry’s decision to try out life on the Texas frontier.
Autry set out for Texas in late 1835 and sent a series of remarkably descriptive letters home to his wife. Those letters survived and one is on display at the Alamo to this day. In the letter he states, “I go the whole Hog in the cause of Texas. I expect to help them gain their independence and also to form their government, for it is worth risking many lives for.” A postscript to the letter reads, “Col. Crockett has joined our company.”
In Texas, Autry and Crockett enlisted in the Volunteer Auxiliary Corps and arrived at the Alamo in February. Autry was likely among the first to die in the Mexican’s siege of the mission.
“Babe” Ruth Gets His Nickname in Fayetteville
On March 7, 1914, George Herman Ruth Jr. hit his first home run as a professional baseball player and gained the nickname “Babe” in Fayetteville.
Ruth began playing baseball in his native Baltimore. At age 19, Jack Dunn, manager of the Baltimore Orioles, recognized his talent and signed him to his first professional contract. A few weeks later, the team headed to Fayetteville en route to Florida for spring training.
While in Fayetteville, the players learned that Dunn had legally adopted Ruth to keep him with the Orioles. That, combined with Ruth’s playing on the elevators at the Lafayette Hotel, resulted in the older players teasing him as “Dunn’s baby,” later shortened to “Baby” and “Babe.”
In the last inning of the exhibition game at the Cape Fear Fair Ground, Ruth hit a long home run. He described it saying, “I hit it as I hit all the others, by taking a good gander at the pitch as it came up to the plate, twisting my body into a backswing and then hitting it as hard I as I could swing.” Ruth later commented, “I got to some bigger places than Fayetteville after that, but darn few as exciting.”
Bath Becomes North Carolina’s First Incorporated Town
On March 8, 1705, Bath, the first town in colony of North Carolina, was incorporated. Bath was a thriving town of vital importance to the fledgling colony. The first town lots, recorded and acknowledged in court on October 1, 1706, were those belonging to Christopher Gale, the first Chief Justice of the colony.
The following year Bath added a gristmill and the colony’s first shipyard. Other North Carolina firsts in Bath include the public library, St. Thomas Church, and the post road.
Bath became the colony’s first port in 1716,but was later overshadowed by ports which were geographically more suitable. The General Assembly met in Bath in 1743, 1744 and 1752. In 1746 the town was considered for capital of the colony.
Bath was home to colonial governors Robert Daniel, Thomas Cary, Charles Eden, and Matthew Rowan. When the Beaufort County seat was moved to Washington, twelve miles away, Bath lost much of its trade and status, becoming the quiet, rural town that it is today.
Bath’s original town limits encompass a historic district today that includes Historic Bath State Historic Site.
Birthday for N.C. A&T State University
On March 9, 1891, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University was founded as a land grant institution for African Americans. The school, originally named the Agricultural and Mechanical College, was established as a result of the Second Morrill Act, enacted by Congress in 1890, which mandated separate colleges for the “colored race.”
Initially, the college shared space with Shaw University, but eventually moved to its permanent home in Greensboro with the assistance of Dewitt Clinton Benbow, a Guilford County businessman and philanthropist, and Charles H. Moore, an African American educator and businessman.
In 1915, the state legislature changed the name to Agricultural and Technical College. In 1967, the college became a university and took its current name, and in 1972, N.C. A&T became a constituent institution of the University of North Carolina system.
Today, N.C. A&T has more than 10,000 students and awards degrees in bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs with a strong emphasis on engineering, science and technology. It awards more degrees in engineering to African Americans than any other university in the country and is the second-largest producer of minority agricultural graduates nationwide.
Edenton Residents Rally to Save Historic Home
On March 10, 1918, Edenton residents formed the Cupola House Association, the earliest community preservation effort in North Carolina. The association hoped to save the structure from further demise after the owners sold interior woodwork to the Brooklyn Museum.
Originally built for Francis Corbin in 1758, the Cupola House is widely considered one of North Carolina’s most significant early dwellings. In 1777 Corbin’s heirs sold the home to Dr. Samuel Dickinson, whose heirs lived there for 141 years. Over time the house fell into disrepair as family funds became more limited and the environment took its toll.
After the association was formed on March 10, funds were solicited from local residents, and the association was able to buy back a portion of the woodwork the very next day. By April 25 the association had acquired the house and most of its property. In time the association was able to restore the house, which was used as a county library, tearoom and museum.
The house became a National Historic Landmark — the highest status that the National Park Service bestows on historic buildings—in 1971.
Burlesque Advertisement Prompts Lawsuit
On March 11, 1936,the Greensboro Daily News ran a racy ad for a burlesque show that was appearing for two days in town. Pictured in the ad were two scantily clad young women, one of whom was Winston-Salem native Nancy Flake.
While she was not identified by name in the ad, the young radio entertainer and big band vocalist was hurt and embarrassed by the improper use of the photograph that had been taken by Columbia Broadcasting Company for their advertising use.
When the image was run in the newspaper, many of her relatives and her parents’ friends saw it and questioned the family about their daughter’s association with the burlesque show.
Since, at 19, Miss Flake was considered a minor, her mother contacted a lawyer who filed a suit in Forsyth County District Court for invasion of privacy. Even though the newspaper ran a retraction, the case was decided in Flake’s favor and she was awarded $6,500 for being exposed to ridicule and contempt.
On appeal, the North Carolina Supreme Court ordered a new trial, but the lawyers involved signed a final judgment that awarded Flake $1 for damages plus court costs.