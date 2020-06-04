With the first official day of summer quickly approaching, refreshing summer treats are a must! Here is a quick and easy way to make homemade ice-cream without needing an ice cream maker. The recipe can be found at: https://www.food.com/recipe/homemade-ice-cream-in-a-bag-34257
Ingredients (makes 1 serving):
- ½ cup Half and Half
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- ¼ teaspoon vanilla
- 1 sandwich size Ziploc bag
- 1 gallon size Ziploc bag
- 3 cups crushed ice
- 1/3 cup rock salt
- Toppings of choice
Directions:
1. Combine Half and Half, sugar and vanilla in smaller size Ziploc bag (sandwich size). Make sure to seal the bag tightly!
2. Place ice and rock salt in larger size Ziploc bag (gallon size).
3. Place the smaller Ziploc bag inside the larger Ziploc bag. Seal the larger bag tightly!
4. Squeeze/ shake the bag until ice cream is thickened. This should take about 10-15 minutes.
5. Remove small bag once ice cream is formed.
6. Add your favorite toppings to the small Ziploc bag.
7. Enjoy!