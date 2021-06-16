"I don’t want people to think it’s a Black thing or a Texas thing. None of us are free until we’re all free. And we aren’t free yet. There are too many disparities that we need to be about the business of working on together." -- Opal Lee
Saturday, June 19, is Juneteenth. President Biden signed a bill on Thursday, June 17, establishing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day. The US federal holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, and it is the first federal holiday established since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.
Since it's a federal holiday, many governmental offices and some other businesses may be closed Friday, June 18, so call ahead to make sure wherever you plan to go is open.
Thy Kingdom Come Ministry and Victorians Boutique for Him and Her will host the Edenton Junteenth Festival on Saturday, June 19. Activities kick off at Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library's patios where people can meet artist Keith McLease and author and local pastor Jonthan Downing from noon to 3 p.m.
Head across West Water Street to Colonial Park, where the festival continues from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. According to organizer Jacqueline Hardy-Lassiter, visitors will be able to listen to poet Patricia Rankins Askew, dance to some tunes provided to the Mike Brown Trio, and participate in a basketball skills contest featuring FromDeeeeeep BrandMaster Timothy Lassiter. Hardy-Lassiter also plans to speak during the event.
"Come enjoy food, have fun, be educated, restored and reconciled, and more importantly, let's love sooo much." More details are available on the Facebook event, https://www.facebook.com/events/959589548147904 .
Next week, stop by 801 N. Oakum St., Edenton, across the street from the old D.F. Walker School, for an open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 23.
The Ephriam J. Bunch House, built in 1909, was one of the smaller Frank Fred Muth houses in town. The Bunches were among the first residents of North Edenton. In 1936, they donated the adjacent triangular lot on which Edenton Assembly of God Church was built.
"Bunch" residence sat vacant for many years, having been purchased most recently by Edenton businessman Tom Gandee. He sold the property to Dawson Tyler, of Down East Preservation, with the desire that it be restored and again used as a private residence. Tyler made the house his home and invites the public to see what a little bit of work can do to some of the town's empty buildings. Town officials will present a proclamation honoring Tyler, whose company has helped save many buildings in the region, and encouraging others to restore Edenton properties.
Other upcoming activities from Friday, June 18, to Friday, June 25, include:
- Pop-up art class -- Fearless Kids Art will host a pop-up class featuring crabs from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, June 18, at the Chowan Arts Council, West Water Street, Edenton. Classes cost $25 and all supplies are included. Spaces is limited. To reserve your spot, email darlrd@yahoo.com or cacedenton@gmail.com .
- Edenton Steamers -- The Premier Collegiate League team will host Tarboro River Bandits, Friday, June 19, at Historic Hicks Field, Edenton. For information, visit edentonsteamers.com.
- Double-header -- Edenton Steamers will host a double-header against Greenbrier on Sunday, June 20. The first game starts at 5 p.m. For information, visit edentonsteamers.com.
- Crime Scene Summer Camp -- The Gregarious Goose will host a Crime Scene summer camps from 2-4 p.m. June 21-25 for kids in third through sixth grade. Registration is limited to the first 10 students. Cost is $100 for the week or $25 per day. Pre-payment is required to hold your seat. Register by stopping at the South Broad Street shop, visiting online at www.thegregariousgoose.com or call 252-352-1450.
- Summer Reading Program -- Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library will host Small and Tall Tales, featuring the NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island, starting at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 22. The program will be held in the second-floor conference room, but also will be available via ZOOM. The library is at 105 W. Water St., Edenton, 252-482-4112.
- Edenton Steamers -- The Steamers will host Catawba Valley on Thursday, June 24. For information, visit edentonsteamers.com.
- Pop-up art class -- Fearless Kids Art will host a pop-up class, featuring sail boats, from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, June 25, at the Chowan Arts Council, West Water Street, Edenton. Classes cost $25 and all supplies are included. Spaces is limited. To reserve your spot, email darlrd@yahoo.com or cacedenton@gmail.com .
- Edenton Steamers -- The Steamers will host Catawba Valley on Friday, June 25. For information, visit edentonsteamers.com.