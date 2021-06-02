You know it's summertime in Edenton when Hicks Field, located on the John A. Holmes High School campus on North Broad Street in Edenton, opens up for the Edenton Steamers summer season.
The team's 2021 season kicks off Wednesday, June 2, with an away game against the Carolina Pirates.
The Clams will host Greenbrier on Friday, June 4, and Tarboro, Saturday, June 5. Saturday's game also is scheduled to be the first of several fireworks nights this season.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for kids ages 6-18. Kids 5 years of age and under get in for free.
Attending a game means you're supporting college-level player improve their skills and several local organizations that help make the season happen. Any given gameday, you may see firefighters manning the grills, members of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution selling memorabilia, and John A. Holmes High School athletic teams holding 50/50 drawings.
In short, support the Steamers and you'll also support the community.
This weekend also brings the start of the Chowan Arts Council's Live After Five concert series. The band 5Starr is scheduled to perform and a food truck will be there starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday. CAC is on West Water Street, in Edenton, across from the Colonial Park parking lot.
Enjoy fresh, local produce, fresh meats and homemade goods and crafts while visiting the Edenton Farmer's Market at the intersection of East Gale and North Broad streets. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Other upcoming activities, some of which require advance ticket purchase, include:
- Saturday, June 12: Outdoors at Last Youth Adventures (OAL) Albemarle Chapter will host its annual banquet at Leon Nixon Catering, Virginia Road, Edenton. Doors open at 6 p.m. Event includes raffles and live auction. Tickets cost $60 per couple, $35 single, $15 for ages 10-15, and free for children 9 years of age and younger. Proceeds help the chapter take military and disabled kids hunting and fishing. Sponsorship tables are available. For information, call Jennie Droze at 252-482-7044.
- Monday, June 14: The community is invited to attend monthly neighborhood prayer sponsored by Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence. The group rotates the gatherings by Police Zones and invites all residents to join them as they pray for UNITY, PEACE and RESTORATION throughout Edenton. The prayer covering Police Zone 6 will be held at 5 p.m. at the Edenton Police Department, 301 N. Oakum St.. Police Zone 6 includes the following streets: East Freemason; East Carteret; East Gale; ; East Albemarle; North Oakum (Freemason to East Church) East Church (Broad Street to the Toning Mill); and Halsey Village . Everyone is invited.
- Saturday, June 16: Albemarle Area United Way presents Bocce, Beer and Bites from noon to 5 p.m. at Waterfront Park in Elizabeth City. Tickets cost $25 per person or $150 for a team of 4. Price includes two craft beers, food and entertainment. To register, visit aaunitedway.org/bbb or call 252-333-1510. Tickets also are available at the Albemarle Area United Way, 1413 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City.
- Saturday, June 19: Juneteenth Festival, celebrating victory and triumph of Black life, will be held from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Queen Anne Park (also known as Elizabeth Vann Moore Park), in Edenton. To volunteer or for information, call or tect 252-340-1327 or email victorians2012@gmail.com .
- Prohibition Party: Edenton Historical Commission will host a fundraiser, Penelope’s Prohibition Party: A Murder Mystery and More, starting at 7 p.m. Join the organization on the Barker House lawn for a COVID-friendly celebration of the end of Coronabition! Enjoy pre-packaged hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, jazz band and a murder mystery. Period costumes from the 1920’s are greatly encouraged. Ticket are $50 per person and are available by calling 252-482-7800.