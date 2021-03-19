Here is a look at some Chowan County activities happening the weekend of March 19-21. Some things are promotions for upcoming activities hosted by nonprofits and other organizations. If you are part of such an organization and would like to promote your events in the Chowan Herald, email editor Nicole Bowman-Layton at nlayton@ncweeklies.com.
Friday, March 19
Fish fry
Knights of Columbus will host a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. every Friday during Lent at St. Anne Catholic Church. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children.
March 19-20
Tours
Historic Edenton State Historic Sites will feature Harriet Jacobs and Women's History Tours throughout the month on Fridays and Saturdays. Tours will take place at 1 p.m. Call ahead for reservations at 252-482-2637. Historic Edenton State Historic Site is at the corner of East Gale and North Broad streets.
Saturday, March 20
Farmers Market
Edenton Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at its location at the intersection of East Gale and North Broad streets. Enjoy a variety of vendors ranging from crafts, produce, meat, soaps, etc. The market is also open from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Ongoing
Girl Scout cookies
Girl Scout cookies are available at the Chowan Arts Council. Most boxes of cookies cost $4, while limited edition cookies are $5. Proceeds benefit local Troop 3390 and help pay for its activities.
Art auction
Chowan Arts Council is hosting a virtual art auction through through March 21. Over 75 items from local artisans have been donated to the auction. Proceeds will help CAC continue its programming and other activities. The auction is being held online at biddingowl.com/chowanartscouncil .
Restaurant Month
Dine-in or take-out from Chowan County's wonderful restaurants during March, as they feature specials in celebration of the first #FeedEdenton Restaurant Month. Take a photo or selfie showcasing where and what you will be enjoying. The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce and the Edenton Food Pantry have come together to sponsor this activity. Participating restaurants have signs either in their window or in front of their buildings. Donations for the food pantry can be given in designated boxes near the restaurants' cash registers.
Upcoming
March 30
Community Day
The family of Makiia Slade, a girl who was shot and killed on July 24, 2020, will host a Community Day to thank their supporters and shine a light on the unsolved case. The event will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. at Colonial Park, at the Edenton waterfront. Free activities and hot dogs and hamburgers will be available. The event will also mark the debut of Kiia's Way, a food truck founded in Slade's memory.
Egg my yard!
Let Boy Scout troop 164 egg yard yard with pre-filled candy eggs from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 3. Cost is 10 eggs for $5; 20 eggs for $10; 30 eggs for $15; 40 eggs, $20; and $50 eggs, $25. This activity is open to Chowan County residents only. All pets must be restrained prior to the Scouts coming to your property. Contact Shaunte Chappell at 252-333-8507 for address forms by Saturday, March 27. Payment may be taken to the Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department at 730 N. Granville St., Edenton. When you arrive, call 252-481-8595 and someone will open the door for you. Checks can be made payable to Troop 164.