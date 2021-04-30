Saturday, Edenton Yacht Club will host its annual Blessing of the Fleet. Come down to the breakwater in downtown Edenton around 10 a.m. to watch local boats of all types be blessed for the upcoming season.
If you have a boat -- kayak, canoe, sail boat, etc. -- that you'd like to have blessed, the vessels participating in the Blessing of the Fleet will meet around 9:45 a.m. at Marker 4, near Pembroke Creek.
Today (Friday, April 30), there is a red flag warning from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Winds will be coming from the west at 15 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 30-35 mph.
A red flag warning means critical fire weather conditions are likely to develop today, especially from early afternoon through the early evening hours. All outdoor burning is discouraged.
Saturday, the high temperature is predicted to be about 71. Sunday's high will be around 82. It will be partly sunny both days.
Below is a list of local activities happening today through May 7.
If you have an activity you would like featured either online or in print, please contact Nicole Bowman-Layton at nlayton@ncweeklies.com .
Friday, April 30
Application deadline
Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce will award two scholarships to deserving graduating high school seniors this year. The scholarships are designed to assist seniors planning to continue their education in a possible career that will place them in our workforce. Applications are available through the guidance department at the schools or the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce office. Deadline to return the application to the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce via your guidance counselor is April 30, 2021.
April 30-May 30
Clean-Up Drive
Chowan County Clean-Up Drive will be held through May 30. Organize your business, church, family or organization to help clean up the county’s roadsides. To pick a road and get supplies, contact the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce at 252-482-3400.
Friday, May 7
Fried Pork Chop Plate
A Relay for Life fried pork chop plate fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Leon Nixon Catering, Edenton. Suggested donation is $10 per plate. Tickets are available at Nixon’s Catering or see any Rocky Hock Ruritans member or call Steve Evans at 252-333-8587. Take out only. Sponsored by the Rocky Hock Ruritan Club Relay for Life team.
Aces fundraiser
A fundraiser for the John A. Holmes High School softball and football teams will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Scout Cabin in front of the school. Cost is $10 per plate and includes a raffle, which will be draw at 7 p.m. They will deliver orders of 10 or more.
For information, call or text Kristi Mize at 252-312-6426, J.P. Pippins at 252-562-2794 or Wes Mattera 252-671-0048.
Saturday, May 8
Rabies Clinic
A clinic offering 1-year rabies vaccinations will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tri-County Animal Shelter, 138 Icaria Road, Tyner. The cost is $8 cash, exact change, please. Remain in your car and a shelter attendant will assist you. The shelter will not be open for visitors during this time.
Trades Day
Historic Crafts and Trades Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Iredell homesite, 107 E. Church St., Edenton. Experience historic crafts and trades, such as blacksmithing, woodworking, cooking, and more. Event hosted by Historic Edenton State Historic Sites.
Wednesdays & Saturdays
Farmers Market
Edenton Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays at its facility at the intersection of East Gale and North Broad streets. All vendors will wear masks, and all customers are required to wear masks, especially inside the building. If someone does not have a mask, one will be provided upon entering the building. Masks are required unless you have a condition that prevents you from wearing a mask.