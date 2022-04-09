Welcoming folks “home” to a plethora of local history – that was the aim of a seminar series held at Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library from March 29-31 titled “Welcome Home.”
From Tuesday to Thursday, numerous speakers, local historians and regional experts gave their two cents on topics ranging from Native American history to the goals of historic preservation.
Meeting in the upstairs room of Shepard-Pruden, the series lasted for only a couple of hours each day, yet contained a wealth of local knowledge.
For example, the talk by Marilyn Berry Morrison – Chief of the Roanoke-Hatteras Tribe – described Native Americans, early settlers and the Lost Colony; Meanwhile, Tom Newbern and Bill Shultz discussed the role of historic preservation in Edenton and Chowan County.
Topics ranged widely across the three days, giving attendees a diverse offering of history.
Organized by the Edenton Historical Commission, the name “Welcome Home” was chosen for the series to include any participant who considers Edenton home – or perhaps would like to – according to Sally Francis Kehayes. Kehayes was one of the organizers of the event and spoke during the series as well.
“There is so much to know about this place we call home and the more one knows, the more one appreciates the uniqueness of the Edenton and Chowan County community,” Kehayes said after the event.
Kehayes said that the EHC has a mission to educate the public, with the “Welcome Home” series being one example of such effort. She said that the commission is looking to present again in the future, as the speakers were “most enthusiastic” about the seminars.
The speakers who participated in “Welcome Home” included:
Tuesday:
• Ben Speller, PhD, Chairman of the History and Legends Committee.
• Clara Stage, Chairman of the Edenton Historical Commission.
• Earl L. Ijames, Curator of African American History at the North Carolina Museum of History.
• Judge Terrence Boyle, Board Member of Friends of State Historic Site.
• Marilyn Berry Morrison, Chief of the Roanoke-Hatteras Tribe, Algonquin Indians of North Carolina.
Wednesday:
• Charles Boyette, Historic Edenton State Historic Sites.
• Turner Bond Sutton, President of the Historic Hope Foundation and Roanoke Chowan Heritage Center.
• John Morehead, Local Attorney and Commissioner at Edenton Historical Commission.
• Annette Wright, Volunteer Coordinator at Edenton Historical Commission.
Thursday:
• Alexis Tobias-Jacavone, Historian at the Penelope Barker House.
• Beth Taylor, President of the Cotton Mill Museum.
• Emma Bonner, EdD, Retired Educator and Board Member of Friends of Historic Edenton State Historic Sites.
• Gay Chatham, Immediate Past President of the Cupola House Association.
• Judge Tom Newbern, Member of the Edenton Historic Preservation Committee.
• William (Bill) Shultz, Chair of the Edenton Historic Preservation Committee.
• SallyFrancis Kehayes, MS, MA, Past Chairman at Edenton Historical Commission and Past President of the Cupola House Association.
