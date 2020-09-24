If you have received or know someone who has picked up a food box lately you may have found a big block of processed cheese and thought what do I do with this?
Available in many flavors and textures, processed cheese is what is widely used in cooking due to its resistance to separation when cooked. Being both smooth and medium-firm in texture, processed cheese, melts easily when baked, or grilled. People love to make macaroni and cheese and grilled cheese sandwiches with this type of cheese. Add a slice of tomato to your grilled cheese to take it up a notch.
The major differences between processed and natural cheese are that natural cheeses have the whey (watery part of the milk) pressed out of them, while processed cheese does not; and processed cheese has a longer shelf life as compared to natural cheese.
Processed cheese does go against the teachings of healthy eating. However, you can incorporate this cheese into a healthy diet in moderation. You do have to watch out for the sodium levels in this type of cheese because per serving it has 390 mg per 1-ounce serving. Daily sodium intake should be less than 1500 milligrams. When using this type of cheese don’t add extra salt to your dishes. Try this recipe that your family and kids will love. Add in extra vegetables if you desire and experiment with flavors. I suggest adding chopped cilantro, black beans, and corn with sour cream and sliced avocado on the side.
Cowboy Quesadillas
30 Minutes, (12 Servings)
Add shredded chicken, diced tomatoes, green chilies and onions to make Cowboy Quesadillas! With Cowboy Quesadillas, your favorite cheesy tortilla dish just got an extra dose of Tex-Mex flavor.
Ingredients
1/2
- lb. (8 oz.) Processed Cheese, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 1 can (10 oz.) Canned Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies, undrained
- 4 cups shredded cooked chicken breasts
- 4 green onions, cut into thin slices
- 6 flour tortillas (10 inch)
1. Combine cheese and tomatoes in large microwaveable bowl. Microwave on high 5 to 6 minutes or until cheese is completely melted and mixture is well blended, stirring every 3 minutes. Stir in chicken and onions.
2. Heat large heavy nonstick skillet on medium heat. Spoon about 1/2 cup chicken mixture onto half of 1 tortilla; fold in half. Add to skillet; cook 1 min. on each side or until quesadilla is golden brown on both sides. Remove quesadilla from skillet. Repeat with remaining tortillas and filling.
3. Cut into wedges to serve.