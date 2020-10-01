Vegetable gardeners, flower gardeners, and lawn gardeners all have one thing in common when it comes to fall — the average first frost. In our area, the average first frost date hovers around early November. But because that’s an average, we can expect frost to appear around the easy to remember date of October 31. Frost occurs when temperatures drop below 32 degrees F and water freezes within the plant; this usually results in plant damage. Below is what gardeners should know about preparing for the first frost.
- Warm season vegetables like cucumbers, okra, squash and tomatoes will be damaged or killed. If it’s not a heavy frost or freeze, the fruit may not be damaged and will continue to ripen for harvest. After frost, summer plants can be cleaned out and/or tilled into the soil. Fortunately, there are cool season vegetables that will survive the frost. Crops like brussel sprouts, beets, collards, kale and spinach can be continually planted and harvested through the season, and may even survive through the winter.
- Flower gardeners can expect warm season annuals like impatiens, marigolds and petunias to dieback. Seed is usually set on these plants and will guarantee a return next year even if the parent plant dies. The foliage of perennials like hosta, ornamental grass, shasta daisy and columbine will be damaged, but the roots won’t and the plant will return again next year, along with any offspring set from seed. It’s a good idea to wait until after frost to cut back the foliage on perennials.
- Lawns will take a dramatic shift after frost. Because most warm season lawns are perennial plants (meaning their root structure survives underground through the winter), the leaves will lose their color and the plants will enter dormancy. The exception is cool season lawns like tall fescue, ryegrass and kentucky bluegrass, which will remain green and thrive through the cooler temperatures. Therefore, warm season lawns like bermudagrass and centipedegrass should be allowed to go into dormancy; do not plant or fertilize any more this year. Cool season lawns can begin a more aggressive management program with techniques like fertilization and renovation.
- Other garden chores to keep in mind around this time include bringing houseplants in before the temperature drops below 55 degrees F. Pause fertilization and irrigation on most woody trees and shrubs. Rake and destroy leaves if there was a problem in the plant this growing season, otherwise leave the leaves as compost and mulch. Also remember that frost warnings from the weather department are not an indication of how serious the impact will be, but are a warning that freezing temperatures are expected during a time when they are not yet the norm.
For more information on managing gardens through frost, contact the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline at 252-482-6585.