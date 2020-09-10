Summer’s nearing an end (at least on the calendar), but what does that mean for gardeners? Take advantage of favorable weather and remember the following:
- Warm-season lawns (ex. bermuda, centipede) are starting to go dormant. You may have already noticed less mowing requirements. After mid-August, fertilizer is usually not necessary, and irrigation systems can be cut back. An application of pre-emergent herbicides will help manage winter weeds. Remember, the best defense against weeds is an aggressive turf.
- Cool-season lawns (ex. tall fescue) are gearing up. As soon as cooler weather hits, these lawns will emerge from summer-dormancy and require more input. Plan to fertilize this month, and again around Thanksgiving. Bare areas can be reseeded.
- Vegetable gardeners have two options: Replant quickly growing summer crops like squash for a second season, and/or plant cool-season crops like collards for a fall harvest. Continue to provide water and fertilizer for these plants.
- Frost won’t be happening for another 6 to 8 weeks, so any overgrown annuals or perennials may need a haircut before the end of the season. Save seeds for next year by storing them in a paper lunch-bag, kept in the refrigerator.
- Fall is a great time of year to transplant perennials, shrubs and small trees. Try to dig as much of the root ball as possible, and provide lots of water following the move. It’s also a great time of year to plant. Perennials, shrubs, and trees can all be installed now through mid-December.
- Hold off heavy pruning of trees and shrubs until late winter. Any plants pruned now, have the potential to reemerge with a fresh flush of growth that won’t be hardened off before freezing temperatures. Although this won’t kill the plant, it will cause stress which can lead to more problems down the road.
Extension Master Gardeners continue to be available through the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline, 252-482-6585.