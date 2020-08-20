For centuries, gardeners have made compost and used it to improve their garden soil. Compost incorporated into the soil increases the organic matter content, improves the physical properties of the soil, helps roots penetrate more easily, holds moisture, provides aeration to plant roots, suppresses some diseases, and supplies some essential nutrients.
While many organic materials are suitable for composting, some may pose a health hazard or create a nuisance and therefore should not be used to make compost. Below are types of organic materials that should NOT go into compost piles:
- Dog or cat feces and litter, and dirty diapers (may contain parasites and pathogens)
- Meat, fish, bones, fats, grease, lard, oils, eggs, or dairy products such as butter, milk, yogurt, and sour cream (may create odors, attract rodents and flies)
- Yard trimmings treated with chemical pesticides (might kill beneficial composting organisms or not break down in the composting process and affect plants where compost is placed)
- Diseased or insect-infested plants (diseases and insects may survive and be transferred to other plants)
- Black walnut tree leaves or twigs (release substances that might harm plants)
- Weeds that have gone to seed
- Weeds with invasive roots, such as Dock weed, Alligator weed, or Bermuda grass
- Used facial or toilet tissue (may contain pathogens)
- Pressure-treated lumber, pressed wood, plywood (contain toxic chemicals)
- Heavily-coated paper (magazines, catalogs, wrapping paper, greeting cards with metallic inks, photographs)
In addition to the items above, gardeners should also keep in mind that some herbicides may persist during the composting process and harm plants grown in compost-amended soils. The source of herbicides in most home composting piles is usually lawn clippings. However, animal manure may contain composting-resistant herbicides.