After the Thanksgiving meal you may have an abundance of Turkey leftovers. Here are some ways first to store and keep those turkey leftovers safe but also some recipe ideas for repurposed turkey.
Make sure after the turkey has been cooked and cooled that you store turkey left overs in the refrigerator. As soon as possible go ahead and cut the turkey off the bone, store in storage bags lay flat in the refrigerator and get the temperature down to below 41 degrees. If you store turkey below 41 degrees quickly then you will have a 7-day window to use these left overs in other dishes. Use multiple storage bags to keep the portions smaller, this will make cooling it down faster once you put it in the refrigerator. Follow these Basic Holiday Food Safety Tips to keep all of your holiday food dishes safe.
Once you have everything stored safely here are a few recipes that you can use to repurpose that leftover turkey. If you have food safety questions please call or email Mary Morris at 252-482-6585/ mary_morris@ncsu.edu . I will be checking my email through the holiday this week. Happy Thanksgiving!!!
Classic Turkey Pot Pie
(pilsbury.com)
Ingredients
■
- 1 box Refrigerated pie crusts, softened as directed on box
Filling
■
- 1/3cup butter or margarine
■
- 1/3cup chopped onion
■
- 1/3cup all-purpose flour
■
- 1/2teaspoon salt
■
- 1/4teaspoon pepper
■
- 1can (14 oz) chicken broth
■
- 1/2cup milk
■
- 2 1/2cups shredded cooked turkey
■
- 2cups frozen mixed vegetables, thawed
Steps
■
- Heat oven to 425°F. Make 1 pie crusts as directed on box for Two-Crust Pie, using 9-inch glass pie plate.
■
- In 2-quart saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion; cook 2 minutes, stirring frequently, until tender. Stir in flour, salt and pepper until well blended. Gradually stir in broth and milk, cooking and stirring until bubbly and thickened.
■
- Stir in turkey and mixed vegetables. Remove from heat. Spoon into crust-lined pie plate. Top with second crust; seal edge and flute. Cut slits in several places in top crust.
■
- Bake 20 minutes; cover edge of crust with strips of foil to prevent excessive browning. Bake an additional 15 to 20 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
Turkey-Cranberry Wrap
(eatingwell.com)
This wrap is quick-and-easy to prepare and is the perfect lunch solution for all of those Thanksgiving leftovers and it’s diabetic friendly.
Ingredients
■
- 2 ½ tablespoons whipped reduced-fat cream cheese spread
■
- 1 Light Flatbread
■
- 1 cup torn romaine lettuce
■
- 3 ounces sliced cooked turkey or chicken breast meat
■
- 2 tablespoons reduced-sugar or light cranberry sauce
Steps
■
- Spread cream cheese over one side of flatbread. Top with romaine, turkey and cranberry sauce. Roll up flatbread to enclose filling.
Nutrition Facts Serving Size: 1 Wrap
Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 36g 72% DV; carbohydrates 34g 11% DV; dietary fiber 12g 48% DV; sugars 12g; fat 6.5g 10% DV; saturated fat 3g 15% DV; cholesterol 82mg 27% DV; sodium 421mg 17% DV.
Exchanges:
3 Lean Protein, 1 Carbohydrate, 1 Starch, 1 Vegetable