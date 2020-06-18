Fertilizing is an annual chore for most gardeners. And while plants may benefit from the addition of lime and fertilizer, incorrect management of soils can lead to poor plant growth and environmental pollution. The best way to determine soil and plant needs is by taking a soil test. Soil testing is free for North Carolina residents most of the year through the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Tests can be either diagnostic or routine. A diagnostic sample can help determine soil problems and offer suggestions for control, while routine soil testing provides regular recommendations of lime, fertilizer and any additional nutrients.
Samples can be collected at any time of year. No special equipment is needed, but gardeners should make sure the tool used for collecting samples is stainless steel or chrome. The soil sample kit (which can be mailed to you from your local Cooperative Extension Office) includes a cardboard collection box and instruction form. In general, homeowners should dig in at least four spots around the given area (ex. lawn, vegetable garden, rose bed), dig at least 4 inches deep, and mix the soil together in a plastic bucket. Transfer the representative soil mix into the cardboard box, using only the tabs included in the kit to secure the box. Attach completed paperwork and mail to the lab as indicated on the form, or return to your local Extension office.
Promote the best health of your plants and our environment by taking a free soil sample. For information, call 252-482-6585.