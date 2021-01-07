The new year is a great time to get involved in Chowan County 4-H!
4-H is the nation’s largest youth development organization, serving more than 6 million youth ages 5-18. 4-H empowers young people with the life skills they need to become leaders. 4-H is delivered by the Cooperative Extension – a community of more than 100 public universities across the nation that provide experiences where young people learn by doing. In 4-H, youth are engaged in hands-on learning opportunities in countless subject areas, including health and wellness, agriculture, citizenship, and STEM. 4-H has many program areas and truly is an opportunity for all.
The 4-H emblem is a green four-leaf clover with a white H on each leaf. The H’s represent Head, Heart, Hands and Health.
The 4-H Pledge is:
I pledge my head to clearer thinking,
my heart to greater loyalty,
my hands to larger service,
and my health to better living,
for my club, my community, my county, and my world.
Chowan County 4-H is housed within the N.C. Cooperative Extension Office at 730 N. Granville Street, Suite A. At the county level we offer monthly educational kits, summer fun workshops (cooking, sewing, painting classes), monthly club meetings (on hold due to COVID), an annual livestock show, a Kids and Cops 5K, and so much more.
For more information on how to enroll in 4-H, contact Camaryn Byrum at cibyrum@ncsu.edu. For program updates and to see what Chowan County 4-H is offering, visit our Facebook page, Chowan County 4-H.