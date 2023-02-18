For the month of February, the Edenton Woman’s Club Health and Wellness committee sought to raise awareness in town during American Heart Health Month; their solution was the installation of beautiful ribbons throughout downtown Edenton.
Members of the EWC hung red ribbons on Feb. 8 on Broad Street in hopes of drawing attention for this purpose.
The “Go Red for Women” is an American Heart Association movement to increase awareness of heart disease, which claims one in three lives.
Women with heart disease may have other symptoms besides chest pain and discomfort, such as shortness of breath, nausea/vomiting or jaw pain.
Women often believe these symptoms to be of a less life-threatening condition such as acid reflux, the flu or normal aging and may not always seek medical help.
On Feb. 1, Karen Tynch, a dietitian at DeVita dialysis clinic, spoke to the Edenton Woman’s Club about the signs and symptoms of a heart attack. She also provided handouts to members on dietary and lifestyle changes that might be incorporated into their everyday lives to protect against heart disease.
A spokeswoman for the group said the Edenton Woman’s Club members hope this effort might “improve our town’s heart health awareness and will become an annual event.”
For more information about the ribbons, contact the Edenton Woman’s Club on Facebook.