...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A dispenser for fishing lines, courtesy of the Reel In and Recycle Program.
Each year, more than 100,000 marine mammals die from ingesting debris or becoming entangled in fishing lines, nets and other types of derelict fishing gear; the Edenton Woman’s Club is looking to put a dent in that number.
At a town council meeting earlier this month, Woman’s Club members Mary Ervin and Carlette Pruden presented a proposal to establish fishing line recycling bins around Edenton via a national program.
“We want to make our waterways safer for people and wildlife,” Ervin told councilors.
The recycling program, known as “Reel In and Recycle,” was established by the BoatUS Foundation in 2007, with help from grants from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation as well as NOAA’s Marine Debris Program.
Since 2007, BoatUS has helped volunteers build more than 13,000 recycling bins for recreational fishing gear across the country. Said bins have allowed anglers to safely dispose of more than 20,000 miles of fishing line – and counting.
Fishing line, regardless of type, can cause serious damage when improperly disposed of. It can cause damage to boats, kill wildlife and foul boat propellers.
The problems with improperly disposed fishing lines stem from the fact that fishing line is not biodegradable. Instead, it can remain in the marine environment for over 600 years, damaging the plentiful coastline ecosystems of the U.S. and beyond.
“We want to place recycling bins near our boat ramps and fishing areas,” Ervin continued. “The Woman’s Club would build and install as well as maintain, but we hope at some point in the future to partner with boating or fishing organizations that would collaborate with us.”
Ervin said the club had identified three best sites for the bins: Queen Anne Park, the waterfront next to the Penelope Barker House and the boat ramp next to Old Colony Smokehouse on West Queen Street.
When the recycling bins are installed and finally filled up with trash, the collected fishing line will be sent to Berkley Conservation for processing, which is located in Spirit Lake, Iowa. Berkley has recycled more than nine million miles of line since 1990, enough to fill two reels for every angler in America.
Ervin said that the recycled line could be made into soft plastic beads for future manufacturing.
The response from the town council was positive, with Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden telling Ervin that the town’s public works department could help with installation, to ensure that the bins are in the correct locations and fit the aesthetics of the area.
Both Mayor Jimmy Stallings and Councilman Sambo Dixon also expressed their enthusiasm for the idea.
“I think this is a great idea,” Stallings said.
Town permission would be required to place the bins on two of the Edenton-owned properties, as the property by Old Colony is privately owned. Support came rather quickly via motion from Councilman Hackney High and a second from Dixon. A unanimous approval followed.
“I think this will be a real bonus for our community,” Ervin concluded.