A dispenser for fishing lines, courtesy of the Reel In and Recycle Program.

 BoatUS Foundation

Each year, more than 100,000 marine mammals die from ingesting debris or becoming entangled in fishing lines, nets and other types of derelict fishing gear; the Edenton Woman’s Club is looking to put a dent in that number.

At a town council meeting earlier this month, Woman’s Club members Mary Ervin and Carlette Pruden presented a proposal to establish fishing line recycling bins around Edenton via a national program.