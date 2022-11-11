...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO
3 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 3 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
N.C. Women’s Club President Kim Fulcher (left) with Donna Harrell, District 9 President.
The District 9 Meeting of the General Federation of Women’s Club was held at St. Anne’s Church Oct. 22 — Edenton’s Woman’s Club hosted 44 ladies from Roanoke Island, Elizabeth City, Perquimans County, Camden, Ahoskie and the Outer Banks for a fun filled and uplifting meeting that Saturday.
A delicious breakfast and lunch was served by the Edenton members.
Each club presented a report outlining the many outreach activities that had helped people in all of the communities.
The clubs are involved in environmental projects among which are turning grocery bags and other over wrap plastic into community park benches and helping stranded turtles in danger in cold winter waters.
Next, Civic Engagement projects included providing Boys and Girls Club meals, assisting school programs, providing help to Nursing Homes and other community outreach.
As well, Health and Wellness programs were described that involved women’s health and happiness through positive interaction and healthy activities with women from all walks of life. One club brought in their entry from this year’s “Bra Ha Ha” which was their way to raise money for Breast Cancer research. It was presented to the North Carolina President, Kim Fulcher.
Next was Arts and Culture which will have an Art Festival March 11, 2023 at the Mebane Arts Center for school age children and members alike.
Finally there is, Education and Libraries which has seen the creation of reading clubs, made book donations to children and awarded district wide scholarships for students in each of the individual communities.
Edenton’s Women’s Club is involved in many of the activities described but in addition hosts the biannual Pilgrimage first started in 1949 which is coming up April 14 and 15, 2023. Over these many years the women have raised over a million dollars used for grants relating to historical preservation.
There is evidence of the Club’s assistance in many spots locally. Edenton’s club also has its own tea which is sold locally and two books commissioned by the club that are available for sale in our community.
During a brief break the ladies worked together to make peanut butter bird feeders and sensory sticks for an exceptional children’s classroom.
A new program initiated by the District this year is the “Mountains to the Sea Trail” involves signage on our very own North Carolina trail of 1,175 miles from the Great Smokey Mountains to Jockey’s Ridge on the Outer Banks.
Money was raised by “hikers” from each club creatively asking for donations during the meeting. $341 was raised and President, Kim Fulcher added it to other funds for a kiosk at the trailhead of #18- Jockey’s Ridge.
Edenton’s own Pam Wagner looked very much the part of a hiker. Two other donations were taken for ladies from women’s clubs in Florida and Kentucky impacted by damaging weather situations in 2022.
The afternoon ended with winners being drawn for baskets in a Teacup Auction provided by Edenton members. The baskets were creative from Bird Watcher basket, to Tea Time to a beautiful wreath. The auction raised $375.00 for Sallie Southall Cotten scholarships in 2023.
Due to generosity at the meeting, $350 in canned goods was donated to the Edenton Food Pantry. The Club’s motto “Service above Self” was fully evident all day.
Any women interested in being part of the local club can email Debbie Feger at dfeger00@gmail.com.