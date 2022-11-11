Woman's Club 1

N.C. Women’s Club President Kim Fulcher (left) with Donna Harrell, District 9 President.

 Contributed Photo

The District 9 Meeting of the General Federation of Women’s Club was held at St. Anne’s Church Oct. 22 — Edenton’s Woman’s Club hosted 44 ladies from Roanoke Island, Elizabeth City, Perquimans County, Camden, Ahoskie and the Outer Banks for a fun filled and uplifting meeting that Saturday.

A delicious breakfast and lunch was served by the Edenton members.

