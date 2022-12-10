Albemarle Neighbor

Author Kathryn Louise Wood of Edenton is shown with a copy of her latest book, “Zephyr Stone and The Haunted Beach House.”

 Photo courtesy Kathryn Louise Wood

Author Kathryn Louise Wood says her writing is inspired by places, history and what she refers to as the “what-ifs of the world.”

Wood, who has lived in Edenton in 2012, recently published her second Zephyr Stone novel, “Zephyr Stone and The Haunted Beach House.”