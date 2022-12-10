Author Kathryn Louise Wood says her writing is inspired by places, history and what she refers to as the “what-ifs of the world.”
Wood, who has lived in Edenton in 2012, recently published her second Zephyr Stone novel, “Zephyr Stone and The Haunted Beach House.”
Published in October by Blue Ink Press, “Zephyr Stone and the Haunted Beach House” again follows the exploits of 12-year-old Zephyr Stone and her loveable dog Sam. Both visit the Outer Banks where Zephyr encounters a ghost, a World War I soldier, who needs her help.
Wood introduced Zephyr to readers in her first novel in the series, “Zephyr Stone and the Moon Mist Ghost,” in which the 12-year-old visits the Great Dismal Swamp where she meets a 300-year-old ghost.
Wood said the Zephyr Stone series is a blend of history, mystery and the supernatural. And while geared toward children ages 9-12, both children and adults will enjoy the series, she said.
Wood said future books in the series may feature Zephyr visiting Elizabeth City, Edenton, Ocracoke and Scotland.
“I’ve enjoyed writing all my life,” said Wood.
Wood began writing books more than a decade ago and her first novel was self-published for adults titled, “Sea Snow: The Gentle Haunting of a 19th Century Lighthouse.” The novel is available on Amazon.com.
Born in Washington, N.C., Wood lived most of her life in Virginia. She graduated from Old Dominion University with a bachelor’s degree in education with a concentration in early childhood education. Wood worked as a social worker in Virginia Beach for a decade. She has also worked as an reenactment actress, a certified massage therapist and has earned awards for her photography.
Wood loves to bake and maintains a Facebook page, Kate’s Giving Plate, where she shares her recipes. She also enjoys spending time with her husband, her children, grandchildren and her two dogs.