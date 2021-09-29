Elizabeth City State University’s campus radio station plans to launch a web series Sept. 30 featuring the latest information about COVID-19, testing and vaccines.
WRVS 89.9 FM will feature the monthly series of web broadcasts as part of its partnership with radio stations at other historically black colleges and universities and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting in the “Safe a Life Campaign.”
“The campaign targets under-represented communities to spread the word about COVID education and foster wellness during the pandemic,” Melba Smith, ECSU director of radio and television services, said in a press release. “The radio station currently features programming that encourages vaccinations and testing, and the monthly web series will address many topics associated with COVID-19 including vaccinations, testing, masking, and mental health as well.”
The web series is supported by a one-year grant from CPB and is used to produce original, local content focusing on COVID education.
WRVS, says Smith, is producing “The Save A Life Series,” which will be webcast on the WRVS and university Facebook pages once a month and feature a series of interviews conducted by Wanda Cooper, director of ECSU’s Small Business and Technology Center.
“The series is an insightful program that will feature timely conversations and present invaluable education about coronavirus prevention, preparedness and response,” Cooper said.
The web series will launch on Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. and continue monthly through March. The first episode will focus on COVID-19 medical advancements and updates. Cooper will interview ARHS public information officer Amy Underhill and ECSU professor of pharmaceutical science and Dr. Anthony Emekalam, chairman of the ECSU Department of Human Studies.
Other topics will include kids and COVID-19, safety and sanitation measures and self-care.
Smith said the web series not only will provide information about COVID-19, it will also provide more local content and information about the community and region. She said the interviews conducted by Cooper will take place both on the ECSU campus — the first will feature the recently renovated G.R. Little Library — and from remote locations.
The series will premiere on the WRVS Facebook page and be simulcast on the ECSU Facebook page.
The seven “Save A Life Campaign” monthly episodes are as follows:
• COVID-19 Medical Advancements and Updates, Sept. 30;
• Kids and COVID-19, Oct. 28;
• COVID-19 Safety and Sanitation Measures, Nov. 25;
• Surviving the Pandemic from a Spiritual Perspective, Dec. 30;
• Self-Care During the Pandemic, Jan. 27;
• The Effects of COVID-19 in Higher Education, Feb. 24;
• COVID-19 and its Effects on Small Businesses, Industry and Employment, March 31.