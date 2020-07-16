Once upon a time, way back like 10 years ago, you could look at a care and tell what company made it. Not any more. About 25 years ago, the federal government put out a proclamation, “demand,” that all autos get so many miles per gallon.
Well, the auto people knew that the only solution was to cut down on the weight of the car, so plastic was the answer. Later, they came up with foam rubber covered with plastic for the bumpers.
Gone are the days of sitting on the car or even leaning against the fender.
Once, if you were sitting on your front porch or standing in your yard and a car went by, you could say it was a Ford or Chevy or Plymouth or any other brand. Cars come and go.
The first that I know was the Packard, then the Hudson Hornet that won all of the races. The Studebaker was a nice little car and the Mustang and the Oldsmobile. All closed out and gone.
They said the Olds looked like a family car, which meant they were going after the younger generation for their market.
Now let’s get back to the front porch or the yard and look at some cars going by. Well now, there goes Mr. Jackson with his ‘37 Ford that has a rumble seat in the back. I wonder how much it cost him to have it restored?
Now, Mr. Wheller loved that ‘67 Chevy with its flared out back fenders. They say he washes it every time he puts it on the road before putting it back in the garage.
College must be taking a break. Mr. Jones’ son Curtis gets to drive his father’s Mustang when he’d home.
Now there goes Miss Mary. She is the only woman I know of that drive a Caddielack. (That spelling is how the Cadillac brand name sounds).
Now, you can’t tell one car from another with their cut off back end, and their square box look.
Now they have introduced a new car that’s even more compact. It’s called the “Mini.”