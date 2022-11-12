Recently, the local Fannie A. Parker Mixed (Boys and Girls) Clubs held an induction and pinning ceremony for the new club year of 2022-2023.
The youth club was re-established in August 2017, making this year the fifth anniversary of the club.
The ceremonious event was held at Pleasant Grove AME Zion Church, on Carteret Street in Edenton, directly after a morning service.
The host pastor was the Rev. Kathy Grace. On the particular Sunday of the ceremony, it happened to be Youth Sunday, according to club organizer and representative Stella Brothers – featuring speaker Ms. Nia Bembry (member of Pleasant Grove Church and Fannie A. Parker Youth Club).
Special guests in attendance included Michelle Lanier, Director of NC Historic Sites; Claire Alexandre, Artist; Johinca Rivers, Curatorial Advisor/Writer; Four FAP adult members in attendance – Pat Ashe, Mary Goodwin, Doris Etheridge and Stella Brothers; Male Youth Advisor Gary Outlaw, Jr. along with parents, grandparents, uncles, aunts, members of Pleasant Grove AME Zion Church and friends.
The club will now head into the next year of service to the community, with a Veterans Breakfast held around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. The annual event, hosted by the youth clubs, coincides with the Veterans Day weekend each November. Breakfast was served at the Fannie A. Parker Clubhouse, located at 116 West Albemarle Street in Edenton.