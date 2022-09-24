Youth Club 1

Members of the Fannie Parker Youth Club include: (back row from left) Steven Ferebee, Jay Welch, Jaidyn Jackson, Jayla Phelps, Za’Kilyah Clark, Aliah Spencer and Gary Outlaw Jr. (mentor). Front row from left: Ahmirah Blount-Coston, Elijah Armstead, Janaya Jackson, Sharonda Boatwright and John Castillo. Not pictured: Nia Bembry, Jevelle Bunch, Messiah Coston, Kaleb Harris, Dalecia Simpson, Ydahs Welch and McKaylah Wilson.

 Contributed Photo

Edenton’s Fannie A. Parker Youth Club successfully completed another club year by volunteering in the community and being ambitious at different levels of competition.

Club advisor Stella Brothers said that the youth group collected canned goods for the local food pantry as well as old newspapers for the animal shelter every month.