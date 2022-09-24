Members of the Fannie Parker Youth Club include: (back row from left) Steven Ferebee, Jay Welch, Jaidyn Jackson, Jayla Phelps, Za’Kilyah Clark, Aliah Spencer and Gary Outlaw Jr. (mentor). Front row from left: Ahmirah Blount-Coston, Elijah Armstead, Janaya Jackson, Sharonda Boatwright and John Castillo. Not pictured: Nia Bembry, Jevelle Bunch, Messiah Coston, Kaleb Harris, Dalecia Simpson, Ydahs Welch and McKaylah Wilson.
Edenton’s Fannie A. Parker Youth Club successfully completed another club year by volunteering in the community and being ambitious at different levels of competition.
Club advisor Stella Brothers said that the youth group collected canned goods for the local food pantry as well as old newspapers for the animal shelter every month.
“This started as a part of the MLK Jr. community service day,” Brothers said.
The club also honored veterans with a breakfast, participated on the National Day of Prayer (Kaleb Harris – JROTC), volunteered with free PPE giveaways and most recently aided with the Edenton-Chowan Back to School Bash.
As for competitive activities, the boys completed a cardboard project designing a clubhouse alongside male mentors.
The girls of the club weaved and crocheted a “woven baby blanket” that won first place at the national level in Arkansas with the help of adult volunteers, according to Brothers.
“Both clubs completed a scrapbook that won first place on all levels and they got second place on canvas painting,” Brothers said.
Northeastern district and state competitions were both held via Zoom call this year.
Elijah Armstead won the Penny King Award during one of the competitions, which netted him a certificate and recognition.
The youth were later treated with a trip to both a local bowling alley and Dairy Queen, as well as other special outings after the Zoom competitions.
Members of the club also attended Camp Cale in Perquimans and Camp Silly at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head, as well as a mental health workshop.
A graduation and awards dinner was served in the honor of the club’s four seniors who graduated this past June.
Scholarships went to:
Ahmirah Blount-Coston: Received a $500 scholarship from the Fannie A. Parker Adult Club to attend North Carolina Central University;
Za’Kilyah Clark: Received a $500 scholarship from the Northeastern District Level to attend North Carolina A&T University;
Janaya Jackson: Received a $500 scholarship from the North Carolina Level to attend North Carolina Central University;
and Aliah Spencer: Received a $500 scholarship from Southeastern Regional Level to attend East Carolina University and received the award for Best Oratorical on the “Frederick Douglass Essay.”