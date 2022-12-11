...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MONDAY TO 6 AM EST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Monday to 6 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Linwood Lewis, a U.S. Army veteran, was the oldest veteran in attendance during the annual breakfast, at 88 years old.
The Fannie A. Parker Youth Clubs recently held their fifth annual Veteran’s Day Pancake Breakfast in honor of local and other area veterans
The breakfast was held on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Fannie A. Parker Clubhouse, which is located at 116 West Albemarle Street in Edenton.
“This event is one of our youth giving back to the community project,” said club organizer Stella Brothers. “The turnout was great, the club plans to continue this event annually.”
Brothers gave a special thank you to the spouses, mentors and others in attendance for this special occasion for the veterans.
“A special thank you to Mrs. Gwen Clarke, a parent who came back to volunteer (cook) even though her child has successfully completed the club obligations and is now attending [N.C.] A&T University, [as well as] other parents that help to prepare the food and our youth that serve as waiters and waitresses (developing working and social skills),” Brothers said.
The program was opened and welcomed by the President of the Boys Club – JROTC Cadet, Sgt. Kaleb Harris. The opening song was “The Star-Spangled Banner.” A prayer was led by the Rev. Melvin Tatem. A moment of silence was then held for deceased veterans.
The Pledge of Allegiance was led by JROTC Cadet, Sgt. Kaleb Harris. The next song was “America, The Beautiful” and the blessing of the food took place via the Rev. Jerald Perry.
A closing song: “My Country, Tis to Thee” was performed, bookended by the closing prayer from Brother Percy Foxwell.
The special awards were presented to veterans as follows:
Most Years of Service — Haywood Bond, US Army;
Oldest Veteran — Linwood Lewis (88 years old), US Army;
Youngest Veteran — De’Andre Privott, US Army;
First to Arrive at the Event — Linwood Lewis, US Army;
Travel the Farthest — First Place, De’Andre Privott, US Army (Whiteville) and Second Place, Calvin Lawrence (Virginia).
Those wishing to learn more about the Fannie A. Parker Youth Clubs should contact Stella Brothers at stella.brothers@yahoo.com.