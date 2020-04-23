The Roanoke Cashie Youth Dream Team, whose mission is to teach safe sportsmanship and support youth activities in the outdoors, was unable to hold its annual spring fishing and turkey hunt event due to current restrictions related to COVID-19.
The team decided to reach out in a new and innovative way to remind area youth the group is still watching out for them.
“Since we were unable to gather for our 2020 Youth Hook N Shoot, we have decided to put together a Youth Turkey Challenge on our Facebook page,” said Justin Harrison, RCYDT president.
The team wants to see turkeys harvested by youth this season and wants to hear all about the birds.
According to the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission, the statewide spring hunting season for male and bearded turkeys began April 8 and runs through May 6 for all hunters.
A youth only week, for hunters younger than 16, ran April 1-7. The daily limit is one turkey and the possession and season limits are two turkeys per hunter, only one of which may be taken during youth season.
“We hope this will inspire and challenge our youth to get out and safely experience the great outdoors. We hope your child accept the challenge,” Harrison said.
The team will give away $1,000 through 10, $100 Academy Sports gift cards.
Eligible hunters must live in Chowan or one of the following counties: Beaufort, Bertie, Camden, Carteret, Craven, Currituck, Dare, Edgecombe, Gates, Greene, Halifax, Hertford, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Northampton, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Pitt, Tyrrell or Washington.
Turkeys must have been harvested in one of the counties listed above.
Contest Rules:
Youth must be 17 years old and under to participate and must be accompanied by an adult.
Photo must be submitted by parent or legal guardian and must include turkey and child.
Photo must be posted on Roanoke Cashie Youth Dream Team Facebook page and say CHALLENGE ACCEPTED in the first line of post, and must include the child’s name, age, date of harvest, county in which harvest was taken in, along with a brief summary of hunt.
Harvest must be taken between April 4 — May 9, 2020.
Only one post per child.
Child must reside within counties posted above and harvest must be taken within counties listed above.
Parent or Legal Guardian will take full responsibility for all postings to the Roanoke Cashie Youth Dream Team page. By posting “CHALLENGE ACCEPTED” along with your child’s picture and information, you accept all responsibility and will not hold Roanoke Cashie Youth Dream or any of its members liable for any reason during this challenge. By posting, parents/guardians give the Roanoke Cashie Youth Dream Team permission to add their child’s name to the drawing and to be announced over live feed if child’s name is pulled from lottery.
$1,000 in gift cards will be given away during a live Facebook lottery drawing on May 10 at 2 p.m.
Entries will have 10 chances to win a $100 gift card. Anyone unable to participate on the live feed will be contact via Facebook messenger. Winners will have 7 days to claim the youth’s prize.