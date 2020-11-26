Unlike previous years, Fannie A. Parker Youth Clubs didn’t celebrate Veterans Day in-person at the clubhouse.
They individually went out to serve, give a gift, paint a picture, encourage or interview a veteran of their choice. Afterward, they were to report back to the club adviser, Stella Brothers.
“I am proud of the youth that took the time to serve a veteran during this pandemic period,” she said.
Among the interviews was one conducted by Jay Welch of veteran Letroy “Troy” D. Holley, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 17 years.
It reads:
“Letroy D. Holley was born in Middletown, Connecticut, on May 17, 1980. He grew up in Edenton and attended D. F. Walker Elementary School. He graduated from John A. Holmes High School in 1998. That same year, he joined the military and did 17 years of service. He was stationed in Japan, Camp Lejeune and Italy. Troy had two tours in Iraq but left the military to pursue a career in IT. He’s currently married with two sons and lives in Raleigh, NC, where he works as a Software QA Engineer.”