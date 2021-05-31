After hosting a virtual graduation about a year ago, John A. Holmes High School was able to fill Aces Stadium Friday, May 28, for the Class of 2021’s commencement on Friday, May 28.
This year’s graduating class of 138 people earned $2,209,450 in college scholarships over the next for years. They received $94,125 over the next four years in local scholarships.
Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Michael Sasscer, Board of Education President Gene Jordan and school Principal Steve Wood presided over the ceremony. A rainbow arched over the stadium on the windy Friday as the Class of 2021 took to their seats on the football field.
Valedictorian Makensey Caroon and Salutatorian Abigail Faircloth addressed their fellow graduates.
According to the school, 40 members of the Class of 2021 earned a total of 946 college credit hours at College of the Albemarle, with eight earning their high school diploma and associate’s degrees.
After receiving their degrees, Sasscer officially named their graduates of John A. Holmes High School. The proclamation brought cheers from the students and their families.