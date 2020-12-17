During it’s Dec. 8 meeting, the Edenton-Chowan Public Schools Board of Education recognized Chowan Middle School student Joy Allen for receiving a Victory Bell Junior scholarship.
The seventh-grader received one of the 15 Victory Bell Junior scholarships awarded this year. Her name was drawn from more than 150 nominations of hard-working, deserving seventh-grade North Carolina students. The scholarship is worth $20,000.
“The scholarship program encourages students with academic ability and promise to maintain their scholastic standing and achieve a college degree,” Sasscer said during the meeting.
Chowan Middle School Principal Michelle White and Assistant Principal Makesha Spivey visited Allen at her home to tell her about the award and present a gift basket to her.