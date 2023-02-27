It’s 8 a.m. at John A. Holmes High School, and four students are hard at work preparing breakfast treats for the teachers and staff.
It’s an experiment designed to build essential life skills that prepare them for independent lives after graduation.
Nichole Exum teaches the high school’s Life Skills class with the help of her Instructional Assistant, Patrice Bell. Their students need special help to prepare for jobs and independent living. The course is designed to provide practical education by putting academic subjects like math and speech into real-world application.
“In our class, we are concentrating on learning daily and adult living skills. We also focus on core academics. We provide them with opportunities to learn the skills they will need after high school,” Exum said. “We do all kinds of things, from cooking to cleaning to laundry. We read daily, count money and go grocery shopping every week.
“Of course, we also run the coffee house for our staff. We have bagels, muffins and sausage biscuits; we get the groceries that we need,” she continued. “They get a chance to work with real money. They count inventory and go to the grocery store on Thursdays for the things to replenish for the coffee house.”
Exum said proof that the Aces Cafe makes a positive difference can be seen in her students’ lives. She said they learn to put their academic training into practice while learning interpersonal skills.
Donald Knight is a Junior at Holmes. Exum said his experience working in the Aces Cafe helped him grow in several ways, bringing him out of what she described as an emotional shell when he first came to the program as a freshman.
“Donald really enjoys making deliveries,” she said. “He enjoys talking to teachers, and if he sees students he knows, he likes to say hello to them. I think he really enjoys the social aspects of this.”
The students take orders every morning, which come in over the Internet. Teachers and staff can place their requests for any of the 27 menu items offered by the Aces Cafe. They can use software available on their cell phones or computers.
Exum compiles the orders and issues individual slips for each customer. The students brew coffee, make sweet tea and bake muffins. They also assemble breakfast sandwiches from frozen ingredients like sausage patties.
Tylek Holley, another junior, said he likes working in the kitchen.
“I like to make bagels,” he said. “Muffins, too.”
“Tylek has really grown a lot since he came here as a ninth grader. He, too, has become more social,” Exum said. “He is much more sure of himself. We have put him in charge of some things as well. He has developed his anticipation skills. He sees a need and takes care of it. His money skills have really increased, too. He makes things look easy.”
The students assemble the orders and deliver them personally. Exum said this helps them develop interpersonal skills and build confidence. She said they also keep track of orders that get delivered to teachers with credit accounts and collect money from those who pay cash. Making change helps them put their math skills into practical use.
The cafe is not Exum’s only activity to help her students build their life skills. Her class changes the message on the school’s marquee sign each week. Her students also support the football team, sorting their uniforms by size when they return from the laundry and hanging the jerseys on a rack in numerical order.
Yalaiya Griffin is another junior who works at the Aces Cafe. Exum said her math skills have improved dramatically.
“Yalaiya keeps everybody in line,” Exum said. “She has worked on her money skills, and that has improved so much. She’s taken the opportunity to work on her speech skills. We want to provide as many real-life scenarios for them as possible, and that has helped.”
When the day’s work is done, the students return their ingredients to the cupboard and take an inventory. They figure out restocking orders and help Exum pick out the items on their weekly grocery run. The cafe provides an opportunity to learn how a business operates and prepares them for jobs in the future.
The class is licensed to prepare food as a school-run business in much the same way the kitchen in a home economics class would be. The students also learn essential food handling skills and hygiene while working in the cafe.
C. J. Brinkley is a senior, so that future is coming up fast.
“C. J. has gotten very good at delivering. He has quite a following now,” Exum said. “The biggest thing for C.J. has been to increase his social skills. At first, he did not want to interact; he did not talk much. He did not want to go out into the rest of the building. Now, every morning, he’s ready to go.
“Recently, we had a delivery to one of our guidance counselors. She’s formed a good relationship with him. I asked if he wanted to take the order to her, and he said, ‘yes!’ He took it, and off he went,” she closed. “Then I got a text message telling me he did a great job! That would have never happened a few years ago.”