John A. Holmes High School had six students graduate in May with associate degrees from College of the Albemarle.
A seventh senior will graduate in July.
This is the most in the high school’s history. The official graduation is July 30.
Those who have graduated with degrees from JAHHS and COA include:
- 2016 — Daniel Midgette
- 2017 — Sabrina Rogerson
- 2018 — Hannah Painter, Alyssa Richardson, Hunter Kight, Bailey Young and Katie Layden
- 2019 — Briana Rodriguez and Ryan Tunney
- 2020 — May graduates: Logan Chapman, Mikayla Caroon, Ethan Hughson, and Destiny Jennings, all associate of arts degrees; Kailee Chappell and Brittney Coon, all associated of science degrees; July graduate: Diamond Jennings, associate of arts degree.