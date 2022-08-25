Aug. 1 kicked off the 2022-23 John A. Holmes High School Marching Aces Season and included a band camp.
The first week of band camp consisted of drumline, color guard and leadership participants.
All band members including brass section, woodwinds, color guard, and percussion were present during the second week of camp.
“With the help of our band parent association and generous donations from our community partners and local businesses, we were able to provide lunch daily for each band member,” said band parent Sharon Nixon.
On behalf of the 2022-23 John A. Holmes Band Program, the Edenton-Chowan Band Parents Association would like to send a wealth of gratitude to the following local businesses for generous donations that helped feed the Marching Aces during Band Camp:
Governor’s Pub, Taco Bell, The Methodist Church Men, Leon Nixon Catering, McDonald’s, Old Colony Smokehouse, Mary Scott Haigler, GG Shearon with Serendipity on the Sound and A.J. Smith and Sons, Inc. The 47th Annual Peanut Festival Battle of the Bands and Parade will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
For almost half a century, the Edenton-Chowan Band Parent Association and Marching Aces have hosted bands from all over Eastern N.C. and provided them with rewarding competition experience early in their marching seasons.
“This fundraiser is how we can afford instruments, repairs, uniforms, transportation needs to competitions, and other various fees,” Nixon said. “Without the support from our community partners and local businesses, we could not make this event possible.”
If you or your organization would like to participate in the Peanut Festival Parade, set up a vendor booth, sponsor a trophy for the Battle of the Bands Competition, make any other monetary donation, or volunteer your time during the competition, please contact Pat Waff at (252) 333-0755 or via email at pwaff@ecps.k12.nc.us or Bonnie Lee at blee@ecps.k12.nc.us.
Monetary donations can be mailed to J.A. Holmes High School, PO Box 409, Edenton, NC. Please write “Marching Band” in the memo line.
