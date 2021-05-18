John A. Holmes presented its Aces’ underclassmen awards for excellence Monday at the stadium.
School’s talented Junior ROTC team presented the Colors followed by Gena Erin Copeland singing the National Anthem.
Aces’ Alex Bergevin and Sydney Spear served as co-masters of ceremony for the event that recognized the best and brightest students in Chowan County.
Trent Spear won the prestigious Mitchener Freshman Cup, which is awarded to an academically successful student with an interest in the sciences.
Amanda Turner, a junior, was awarded the Edenton Tea Party Daughters of the American Revolution’s Citizenship Award.
Budding writer Kelsey Ledford was presented the Chowan Herald’s 11th grade Literary Award.
Edenton Women’s Club presented students with awards as did the school’s Future Farmers of America, National Tri-M Music Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, National Honor Society and HOSA.
Ninth grade awards for academic excellence were presented to Damaris Ambrosio-Reyes, Kaitlyn Ashley, Carolyn Ayers, Taylor Babbitt, Liza Bond, Samuel Clifton, Brissa Diaz-Yepez, AiYana Eason, Kaleigh Furlough, Ada Godwin, William Gregory, Cory-ana Harrell, Hannah Harris, Molly Harvill, Kalehua Haupu, Tylek Holley, Chrystina Hudson, Alyssa Hughes, Samantha Layton, Carson Lee, Benjamin Monds, Brycen Newsome, Hannah Nixon, Amaris Oliver, Tyler Perry, Christian Rice, Ellie Spear, Trent Spear, Aidan Stine, Fletcher Tynch, Daniel Venters, Owen Walters, Lyron Whitehurst and Ella Womack.
Tenth grade awards for academic excellence were presented to Sophie Banks, Molly Cobb, Ethan Dale, Elizabeth Daniels, James Downum, Joel Forehand, Madison Griffin, Jasmine Johnson, Landon Mason, Breanna Potts, Reagan Privott, Camryn Rawls, Carson Ray, Marisa Rezendiz, Ashley Richardson, Bailey Rinehart, Reagan Stallings, Davesha Sutton and Zyhira Ward.
Eleventh grade awards for academic excellence were presented to Tatyana Armstead, Samantha Ashley, Jonathan Bass, Alex Bergevin, Precious Bond, Da’Niyiah Bunch, Khaliah Burgess, Jaslyn Carter, Makayla Cisneros, Trinity Copeland, MaLayia Evans, Kennedy Francis, Isak Griffifth, Davis Halstead, Olivia Hare, Izak Hines, Hannah Hoffman, Janaya Jackson, Carrie Jenkins, Olivia Layton, Jenna Ledford, Kelsey Ledford, Sarai Leigh, Avagail Lilly, Camryn Marrs, Grant Nixon, Ellison Owens, Hannah Pippins, Dymon’ Rankins, Beatrice Ruggi, Donald Small Jr., Brianna Smith, Sydney Spear, Aliah Spencer, Walker Spruill, Lucas Stevenson, Amanda Turner, Hunt Tynch, Melanie Waff, Noah Whitley, Kayla Williams, Matthew Winborne and Harrison Young.