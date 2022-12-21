A revolutionary piece of medical technology is now in the hands of John A. Holmes High School students.
Perhaps some of the only North Carolina students east of Interstate 95 to wield the powerful educational tool, health science pupils have taken to the Anatomage table, at its new home within the school.
Delivered earlier in the fall semester, the Anatomage, a roughly $100,000 piece of high-tech equipment, was recently demonstrated for the Chowan Herald.
A group of freshman students worked alongside health science teachers Cheryl Harris and Casey Spear to show off both their medical knowledge as well as their technological prowess in manipulating the digital machine.
The Anatomage recreates life-sized cadavers using real human bodies that were donated to science after their deaths. A massive screen stretches the breadth of the table, nearly the length of a person, allowing users to control almost every aspect of the body.
“They built this system from the scans of real people, so they used real cadavers,” Harris said.
Endocrine, respiratory, cardiovascular, reproductive, you name it, the students could show it off. At just the flick of the wrist or tap of a finger, they were displaying pumping blood veins, pointing to individual tendons and muscles, investigating a fetus in a pregnant woman or naming parts of the brain.
As Harris and Spear gave simple commands, the students could easily perform it on the table. They could even make incisions, as one made a sagittal incision during the demonstration.
The detail on the machine was stunning, down to the smallest blood vessel or ligament. A clear augmentation and valuable benefit to any health science curriculum.
Later, students pointed out the location of the floating ribs in the body, while Spear spoke about the usefulness of the table.
“When we talk about floating ribs, it’s hard to understand at first, but when you see it in a real body and see they don’t attach to anything, it helps the students to actually see and understand it,” Spear said.
Both teachers say they are “still learning” the table and that the students have even taught them a thing or two about using it.
The table comes with features like quiz mode updates to test student knowledge and ability, as well as animal cadavers. It also has the capability for updates to add new bodies and viewable systems.
While the table can be viewed and interacted with both horizontal (laying down) and vertical (standing up), Spear said it is much easier to use the table for a full class when it is vertical.
“There are some features where the horizontal mode works better than the vertical mode,” Spear said. “But when you have a class of 20 or 25, I couldn’t imagine the table without the feature that it’s in. This way (vertical) allows everyone in the class to be able to see it. Now when they come up in groups, I think it works better when it’s horizontal because the [students] can play better on it.”
Josh Davenport, Career and Technical Education (CTE) Director for Edenton-Chowan Schools, said that the Anatomage, while a hefty purchase, was funded through leftover salaries after a few resignations last school year. The money would have disappeared had it not been used.
A wise investment, the teachers would say.
Davenport later explained that the table fits into a larger exploratory piece for CTE pathways that administrators are building for the new high school, set to begin construction in 2023.
“As we grow our student’s ownership, especially our upperclassmen, we can see them bringing in some of our own middle school students for a day to use it,” Davenport said. “That’s part of the framework that we want to build for them. It helps when you have a cool gadget like this.”
Spear also said she is open to the possibility of collaborating with those outside of John A. Holmes to use the Anatomage.
“Anatomage is one of the few companies that I’ve dealt with that has done everything they said they would do,” Davenport said. “With regard to training for Cheryl and Casey, they’ve superseded that and they literally delivered the table curbside in a crate for us.”
Harris added, “We are slated to get some more training, they train us and we stay after school and do a remote feed.”
The table could be a longstanding centerpiece of the CTE department at Holmes, as Davenport explained that the tables as a whole have not encountered many performance issues with age yet.
“The company has a system update for us that we can purchase, for a nominal fee of course, after five years,” Davenport said. “But the original tables are on year six and they have not reported any significant performance downgrades or anything like that.”
Spear said that the table is perfect for students to interact and learn with because it is practically impossible to do something wrong, every option clicked opens an entirely new world to play with.
“You really can’t mess it up,” Spear explained as she instructed a student to come up and point to the small intestine.
The student did so with proficiency and prowess as the Anatomage easily expanded at just the touch of her finger.