Chowan County residents, who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees, are encouraged to fill out an application. The Chowan County Board of Commissioners appoints representatives to local and regional committees, boards, commissions and authorities.
The following boards report vacancies:
- Recreation Advisory Committee: There are upcoming three vacancies for this committee. The Recreation Department is seeking parents who have youth enrolled in Recreation programs OR individuals who have a passion for Sports and Recreation programming to be represented.
- Chowan County Planning Board: Areas A (the northern end of the county)and D (the southern end of the county)
- Chowan County Board of Adjustment: There are two vacancies which are “alternate” seats.
- Nursing Home Advisory Committee: Contact Board Clerk Susanne Stallings for eligibility information Seeking to fill three positions for the Chowan County Community Advisory Committee — Major Responsibility: To uphold the intent of the NC Resident Bill of Rights. Applicant must reside in Chowan County and cannot live in, work at, or have a financial interest in the long-term care facilities that he/she will serve. You may also not have an immediate family member working/ residing in the facilities that you serve. To serve, you must be 18, live in the county and be willing to give your time. Required duties include attendance at meetings, conducting both official and friendly visits to the facilities, and other activities to benefit long term care residents.
- Trillium Health Resources, Regional Advisory Board — Contact Board Clerk Susanne Stallings for eligibility information
- Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS)
- Edenton Board of Adjustment ETJ Seat (must reside in the ETJ)
- Shepard Pruden Memorial Library Board of Trustees.
Applications are available at the Chowan County Manager’s Office. For information, contact Susanne Stallings, County Clerk 252-482-8431, extension 1, or susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov