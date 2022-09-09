Chandler Bass, a fourth grade teacher at D.F. Walker Elementary School, was recently named District Teacher of the Year for Edenton-Chowan Schools’ during the 2022-23 school year.
Bass, who has spent her entire career at D.F. Walker thus far, is succeeding Casey Spear of John A. Holmes High School, who held the title last year.
Bass is also Teacher of the Year at D.F. Walker. She was nominated earlier this year by the district as an “Excellent Educator” for WAVY TV 10 in Norfolk.
“Ms. Bass epitomizes how a teacher can elevate life opportunities for their students. Her classroom gives every single student access to their strengths and talents,” said Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer. “Ms. Bass does this through the power of relationships. It is a joy to witness her set high expectations for her students, hold them accountable, and allow their greatest potential to shine.
D.F. Walker Principal Trisha Walton agreed, elaborating on some of Bass’ best qualities.
“[Ms. Bass’] passion shows through the relationships she builds with each of her students and their families,” Walton said. “She takes time to get to know her students both socially and academically, then she crafts learning activities that intentionally promote growth for each student.”
Bass is also a National Board Certified Teacher, Walton pointed out, which is one of the most respected certifications in education.
“[Ms. Bass] constantly seeks strategies that increase teacher effectiveness,” Walton said. “She has served as a grade level representative on the School Improvement Team at DF Walker Elementary School and she has also coordinated an after school tutoring program designed to provide intensive instruction. Ms. Bass is most definitely an asset to Team Walker.”
“I am extremely proud that Ms. Bass will represent Edenton-Chowan Schools as our District Teacher of the Year,” Sasscer added.