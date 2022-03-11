Saturday night’s (Feb. 26) Mardi Gras Bonfire was a ‘blazing’ success.
In the most remote part of the parking lot field of the American Legion fairgrounds, 150 people gathered to the tunes of the bayou, DJ’d by Tommy Bass, while walking between booths of celebrity chefs enjoying “tastes” and being warmed by the blazing bonfire.
Some brought chairs, some brought blankets and some even set up their own tables.
All were there for a good cause — to raise funds for educational experiences in Edenton-Chowan Public Schools.
Chowan County Sheriff Scooter Basnight was on hand with lighting and a generator, and the Edenton Fire Department burned the trees that were collected by the town of Edenton. There were “Celebrity Chefs.” sponsored by various organizations, who provided samples (matching the Mardi Gras theme) to participants.
For a $20 ticket, participants enjoyed the wonderful food and tipped their favorites to vote. The celebrity chef with the most tips won bragging rights and a Mardi Gras-themed trophy designed by Carisa Copeland’s talented middle school art students.
Congratulations to Nucor’s Brad Stegall for making the winning gumbo!.
The other sponsors were: Vidant Chowan Hospital (smoked chicken jambalaya), Tom and Linda Abbott (gumbo), Old Colony Smokehouse (fried chicken wings), Regulator (peanut butter cupcakes), KFL/Calling on Faith (shepherd’s pie), Edenton Bay Oyster Bar (Oysters Bienville), Inner Banks BBQ (chicken salad),and Num E Nums Bakery (white raspberry cake).
Other sponsors were Pepsi and Hampton Farms. As a result of all of this generosity, the Edenton Chowan Educational Foundation raised approximately $4,000 to fund local education projects such as scholarships, grants for teachers and field trips.
Anyone interested in participating in next year’s bonfire, or who would like to speak with someone about supporting the Educational Foundation, contact Joy Harvill at ecef.chair@gmail.com.
As they say in New Orleans, “Laissez les bon temps rouler!”