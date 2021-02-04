Caswell Center Foundation Inc. announces the availability of up to three $1,000 scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic school year.
To qualify, applicants must be a rising college senior or working towards a graduate degree with an Allied Health, Education or Psychology major in one of the following areas: occupational therapy, physical therapy, recreation therapy, psychology, nursing, speech-language pathology, or social work and intend to serve persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities after graduation.
The scholarship will be available to qualified applicants residing in one of the following 38 counties: Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Brunswick, Camden, Carteret, Chowan, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Edgecombe, Gates, Greene, Hertford, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Nash, New Hanover, Northampton, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Tyrrell, Washington, Wayne or Wilson.
To learn more about eligibility requirements or to receive an application, contact Executive Director Danielle Howell at 252-208-3790 or danielle.howell@dhhs.nc.gov or visit www.caswellcenterfoundation.com.
The scholarship application deadline is April 1.
Established in 1999, the Caswell Center Foundation Inc. is a nonprofit organization that enhances the quality of life for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families in eastern North Carolina.
For more information, visit the foundation’s website at https://caswellfoundation.wordpress.com/ .