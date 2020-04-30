The Albemarle Area United Way recently awarded Chowan C.A.R.E.S. (Children’s Alliance to Realize Educational Success) a $10,000 grant for the Kindergarten JumpStart program, which will be held at White Oak Elementary School again this summer.
The Chowan C.A.R.E.S. team is working together to ensure all four-year-old children have access to a high-quality Pre-Kindergarten experience. JumpStart was designed for children who are entering Kindergarten, but who have not been in a classroom-type setting. The program will run for three weeks. Students will attend one 4-day week with a maximum of 10 slots each week. JumpStart will focus on early literacy, math fundamentals, social and emotional learning, and routines.
Parents will be invited to attend on the first day with gradual release for transition of the family. Transportation and meals will be provided to participating children.
The Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership serves as the lead agency for the Chowan C.A.R.E.S. team, and is an Albemarle Area United Way partner.
“The program was very successful during its first year, serving 30 children. As both parents and teachers were happy with the results, the Chowan C.A.R.E.S. team is very excited to be able to offer this opportunity again this summer,” said Susan Nixon, executive director. “Early childhood experiences literally shape how a child’s brain is developed and we want all children to have the opportunity to get off to a good start and be ready to learn when they enter Kindergarten.”
Sheila Evans, Principal of White Oak Elementary School will oversee JumpStart. She shared, “Building on the success of our first year, we look forward to offering JumpStart to rising Kindergarteners who have not been in a full-time PreK setting. Last years’ experience proved favorable for students who attended.”
“Every child deserves the best opportunity for success! Experts agree early childhood development is key to laying that foundation for success”, exclaimed Bill Blake, executive director, Albemarle Area United Way. Every day United Ways across the country fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. “Jumpstart is a shining example of that philosophy at work.”
Albemarle Area United Way is a nonprofit organization that improves residents’ lives in the rural counties of northeastern North Carolina through a coordinated response that includes fundraising, certifying agencies, supporting programs, assessing needs and serving as an information and referral service across nine counties.
For information about registering a child in the JumpStart program, please contact Sheila Evans at White Oak Elementary School at 252-221-4078.