Editor’s Note: Chowan County Cooperative Extension is sharing a new series called Home-Insteading. We’re focusing on educational topics that encourage at-home learning and hands-on activity. For information about our local program and how to connect, visit chowan.ces.ncsu.edu .
Have some free time at home? Try out this engaging and educational 4-H STEM activity.
To participate: Complete the STEM experiment/activity below. E-mail Camaryn Byrum a picture of you completing the given task. A $5 credit will be applied toward any 2020 Chowan County Summer Fun Program that you plan to attend. A new challenge will be published each week in the newspaper. Camaryn Byrum can be reached at cibyrum@ncsu.edu
Build a Bird Feeder
Supplies Needed:
Large pine cone
Peanut Butter
Birdseed
Yarn or wire
Directions:
1. Spread peanut butter all over the pine cone.
2. Roll the peanut butter covered pine cone in a dish of birdseed.
3. Attach a piece of yarn or wire to the pine cone. This will act as a hanger for the bird feeder.
4. Hang the bird feeder outside.
Reflection:
Monitor your bird feeder for a few days and record the types of birds you see.