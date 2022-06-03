College of The Albemarle (COA) announced the spring 2022 graduates on May 13.

The Chowan County COA Spring 2022 graduates are listed below:

• Andrea Carrera – Associate in Arts

• Makayla A. Cisneros – Associate in Arts

• Caroline Goodwin – Associate in Arts

• Izak Lee Hines – Associate in Science

• Emily Huey – Associate in Arts

• Ava Grace Johnson – Associate Degree Nursing

• Luke Thomas Johnson – DIP – Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technology

• Olivia Breayle Layton – Associate in Arts

• Dylan Francisco Mendez — DIP – Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technology

• Stephanie Brooke Parks – Associate in General Education

• Walker Byrum Rich – Associate in Arts

• Aliah Mikelle Spencer – Associate in Arts

• Elizabeth Nicole Williams – Associate in General Education

• Harrison Young – DIP – Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technology

• Crystal Ann Coston – Associate in General Education

Olivia Grace Hare – Associate in Science

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.