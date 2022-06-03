Chowan County has 16 COA grads Jun 3, 2022 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save College of The Albemarle (COA) announced the spring 2022 graduates on May 13.The Chowan County COA Spring 2022 graduates are listed below:• Andrea Carrera – Associate in Arts• Makayla A. Cisneros – Associate in Arts• Caroline Goodwin – Associate in Arts• Izak Lee Hines – Associate in Science• Emily Huey – Associate in Arts• Ava Grace Johnson – Associate Degree Nursing• Luke Thomas Johnson – DIP – Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technology• Olivia Breayle Layton – Associate in Arts• Dylan Francisco Mendez — DIP – Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technology• Stephanie Brooke Parks – Associate in General Education• Walker Byrum Rich – Associate in Arts• Aliah Mikelle Spencer – Associate in Arts• Elizabeth Nicole Williams – Associate in General Education• Harrison Young – DIP – Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technology• Crystal Ann Coston – Associate in General EducationOlivia Grace Hare – Associate in Science Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Chowan Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesDispute between town, Burgher continuesEdenton 'test drives' license plate readersEdenton honors memory of Scott DeesMemorial bench ground breaking heldEdenton school board approves Anatomage TableTrolley No. 1 arrives at new homeOut & About: Week of June 2, 2022Native hopes new market can help revitalize Pea RidgeSummer programming highlights library schedule...Edenton mourns passing of Sgt. Stan White Images