John A. Holmes High School students got a taste of career exploration this summer during a five-week Career Accelerator program.
“ECPS offered five different week-long Career Accelerator Day Camps during June and July, each focused on a different Career and Technical Education Program Area,” said Edenton-Chowan Public Schools CTE Director Josh Davenport. “Sessions included Foods and Nutrition, Adobe Graphic Design, Carpentry and Woodworking, Agriscience and Health Science.”
Davenport said that the day camps featured numerous hands-on learning opportunities, career counseling, team building activities and field trips related to the topic.
One such trip, focusing on Health Science, took students to Virginia Beach to visit ECPI University’s Medical Careers Institute on July 27.
While there, the teens got to practice on an Anatomage table — similar to the one recently approved for Holmes – and learn about medical assisting.
Students also watched how to take a dental x-ray, they visited with active nursing classes to ask questions and practiced their CPR skills in high fidelity lab simulations.
ECPI representatives thanked their Virginia Beach staff on Facebook for facilitating the “multifaceted” tour for the Holmes students.
“Each of these day camps provided students with an opportunity to explore related career clusters while reinforcing academic skills and concepts. Enrollment was open to middle and high school students,” Davenport explained. “These unique summer activities highlighted the available Career and Technical Education opportunities available in ECPS through our strategically planned program and course offerings, all while informing students about multiple potential career paths within each program area.”