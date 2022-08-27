John A. Holmes High School students got a taste of career exploration this summer during a five-week Career Accelerator program.

“ECPS offered five different week-long Career Accelerator Day Camps during June and July, each focused on a different Career and Technical Education Program Area,” said Edenton-Chowan Public Schools CTE Director Josh Davenport. “Sessions included Foods and Nutrition, Adobe Graphic Design, Carpentry and Woodworking, Agriscience and Health Science.”