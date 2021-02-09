North Carolina School to Watch Association recently contacted Chowan Middle School and notified that, out all the middle schools across the state of North Carolina, it will be recognized.
Only about 30 schools from across the state receive this prestigious recognition. A long application process was completed followed by a virtual site visit to our school. Almost every classroom was visited, and the team held extensive interviews with administrators, teachers, and students.
Here’s what the team had to say:
“Chowan Middle School demonstrates academic excellence, developmental responsiveness, social equity, and organizational structures that support the success of young adolescents. Chowan Middle School is truly a school worth watching! “
While the information came to the school late in the day, they found a way to celebrate with a cart of soda and snacks for teachers. More celebrations were to follow this week.