MURFREESBORO, NC – Chowan University is proud to recognize thirty of its most accomplished students with the 2020- 2021 Outstanding Student Award. Every year, a group of third- and fourth- year students is selected by a panel of Chowan’s esteemed faculty and staff members to accept one of the most prestigious honors the University community can bestow. Selection of this award is based on a student’s leadership, academic achievement, service to the community, contribution to the University, and overall good citizenship.
The following is a list of 2020- 2021 Outstanding Student Award winners:
- Grace Arredondo -- Senior English Major
- Cierra Broughton -- Senior History Major
- Cachet Brown -- Senior Exercise Science Major
- Tatyana Corprew -- Senior Psychology Major
- Jarod Curley -- Senior Business Administration Major
- Blaire Dillard -- Senior Elementary Education Major
- Miyah Eley -- Junior Psychology Major
- Greymi Fortunato -- Senior Criminal Justice Major
- Micheal Futrell -- Senior Psychology Major
- Kayla Gates -- Senior English Major
- Jasmine Gibson -- Senior Elementary Education Major
- Alajah Gray -- Senior History Major
- Jenna Grim -- Junior Psychology Major
- Tasia Hawks -- Senior Psychology Major
- Chris Hernandez -- Senior Business Administration Major
- Otis Hunter Jr. -- Senior English Major
- Breauna Johnson -- Senior English Major
- Patrick Krack -- Junior Religion Major
- Skadi Kylander -- Senior Biology Major
- Julietta Lecce -- Senior Business Administration Major
- Justin Lough -- Senior Biology Major
- Harri Lovett -- Junior Business Major
- Carolina Lucci -- Senior Exercise Science Major
- Ryan Martin -- Senior Business Administration Major
- Meredith Morgan -- Junior Biology Major
- Shaine Olmstead -- Junior Business Administration Major
- Alexis Riddick -- Senior Business Administration Major
- Elizabeth Stokes -- Senior Elementary Education Major
- Elizabeth Walker -- Senior Exercise Science Major
- Kenneth Wilkerson -- Senior Business Administration Major
Although the annual ceremony was not held this year due to COVID-19, each award winner was featured with a list of their significant accomplishments via a school wide email, social media post and publication. Please join Chowan University in congratulating this year’s Outstanding Student Award recipients.