MURFREESBORO, NC – Chowan University is proud to recognize thirty of its most accomplished students with the 2020- 2021 Outstanding Student Award. Every year, a group of third- and fourth- year students is selected by a panel of Chowan’s esteemed faculty and staff members to accept one of the most prestigious honors the University community can bestow. Selection of this award is based on a student’s leadership, academic achievement, service to the community, contribution to the University, and overall good citizenship.

The following is a list of 2020- 2021 Outstanding Student Award winners:

  • Grace Arredondo -- Senior English Major
  • Cierra Broughton -- Senior History Major
  • Cachet Brown -- Senior Exercise Science Major
  • Tatyana Corprew -- Senior Psychology Major
  • Jarod Curley -- Senior Business Administration Major
  • Blaire Dillard -- Senior Elementary Education Major
  • Miyah Eley -- Junior Psychology Major
  • Greymi Fortunato -- Senior Criminal Justice Major
  • Micheal Futrell -- Senior Psychology Major
  • Kayla Gates -- Senior English Major
  • Jasmine Gibson -- Senior Elementary Education Major
  • Alajah Gray -- Senior History Major
  • Jenna Grim -- Junior Psychology Major
  • Tasia Hawks -- Senior Psychology Major
  • Chris Hernandez -- Senior Business Administration Major
  • Otis Hunter Jr. -- Senior English Major
  • Breauna Johnson -- Senior English Major
  • Patrick Krack -- Junior Religion Major
  • Skadi Kylander -- Senior Biology Major
  • Julietta Lecce -- Senior Business Administration Major
  • Justin Lough -- Senior Biology Major
  • Harri Lovett -- Junior Business Major
  • Carolina Lucci -- Senior Exercise Science Major
  • Ryan Martin -- Senior Business Administration Major
  • Meredith Morgan -- Junior Biology Major
  • Shaine Olmstead -- Junior Business Administration Major
  • Alexis Riddick -- Senior Business Administration Major
  • Elizabeth Stokes -- Senior Elementary Education Major
  • Elizabeth Walker -- Senior Exercise Science Major
  • Kenneth Wilkerson -- Senior Business Administration Major

Although the annual ceremony was not held this year due to COVID-19, each award winner was featured with a list of their significant accomplishments via a school wide email, social media post and publication. Please join Chowan University in congratulating this year’s Outstanding Student Award recipients.

